

Tony Bennett arrives for his 90th birthday celebration at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press)

The Library of Congress broke with tradition on Tuesday in announcing legendary jazz crooner Tony Bennett as the recipient of this year’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The lifetime achievement prize has previously been awarded to talented performers who double as noted songwriters. Although Bennett does not fall under the latter category, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden cited his impact on popular music as the reason behind his selection.

“Tony Bennett is one of the most accomplished and beloved artists of our time,” Hayden said in a statement. “His staying power is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Great American Songbook the Gershwins helped write, and his ability to collaborate with new generations of music icons has been a gift to music lovers of all ages.”

Bennett, 90, has been performing for almost seven decades, first topping the charts in the 1950s with a number of Columbia singles. He has won 18 Grammy Awards — the first two in 1962 for his signature tune, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” — and has been nominated for 34. Named a Kennedy Center honoree in 2005 and a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master in 2006, Bennett has had 24 songs make the Top 40.

Congress created the Gershwin Prize in 2007, and recipients include Carole King, Paul Simon and Smokey Robinson. Bennett noted in the release that one of the earliest songs he recorded was George and Ira Gershwin’s “Fascinating Rhythm.”

“To be receiving an award that was named in their honor is one of the greatest thrills of my career,” he said.

Bennett has connected with younger audiences in recent years, collaborating with such artists as Carrie Underwood and John Mayer on “Duets II” in 2011. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart, rendering Bennett, then 85, the oldest artist to achieve the feat. He then teamed up with Lady Gaga at 88 to record the jazz duets album “Cheek to Cheek,” breaking the record once more.

Born in 1926, Bennett grew up in New York and pursued his interests of singing and painting in high school. He now supports students with similar aspirations through Exploring the Arts, which he founded in 1999 with his wife, Susan Benedetto. The organization works to bolster arts programs, with partnerships in 33 public schools in New York and Los Angeles.

Bennett will be honored in Washington in November.