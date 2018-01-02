

Tracy Grant, the newly named managing editor for staff development and standards for The Washington Post, photographed in 2015. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The Washington Post has promoted newsroom veteran Tracy Grant to managing editor in charge of staff development and standards, putting her in the top management rank of the newspaper.

The promotion was announced Tuesday by Martin Baron, The Post’s executive editor.

Grant, 53, has managed The Post’s recruiting efforts, a vital role as the news organization has expanded rapidly since the purchase of the paper by Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos in 2013. Since being named senior editor by Baron in 2013, and later as deputy managing editor, Grant has overseen the hiring of about 200 journalists, with a major expansion into video and social media.

She is the second woman in the history of the newspaper to achieve managing editor rank, which is a step just below executive editor. The first was Elizabeth Spayd, who served as managing editor of news from 2009 to 2013. Grant joins two other managing editors — Cameron Barr, who oversees the paper’s news and features sections, and Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, who supervises digital and video operations.

“This is an honor of a lifetime because the work The Post and other institutions like it are doing is so important,” she said. One of the critical elements of her job, she said, “is finding and attracting top journalists” and assuring that the standards of integrity and truthfulness are maintained.

“As The Post’s newsroom has continued to grow, Tracy has been essential to our success,” Baron said. “Our achievements have been due, above all, to the skills and dedication of our staff. Tracy has been at the forefront of efforts to build a newsroom of journalists who embrace the dramatic change in our profession even as they remain faithful to our mission and values.”

Baron called Grant “an energetic recruiter of up-and-coming talent, a persuasive advocate for The Post when we have sought to attract journalists of long experience and superior accomplishment, a champion of all employees as they seek to develop their careers and a driving force for diversity in our ranks.”

In addition, Grant has managed The Post’s newsroom training efforts, including organizing weekly sessions in which journalists inside and outside the paper share their expertise and reporting experiences.

Her other duties have included managing newsroom personnel issues, maintaining The Post’s editorial standards and ethics, and administering the newsroom’s multimillion-dollar budget. Those jobs will continue to be part of her portfolio.

Grant joined the paper in 1993 as a copy editor in the Financial section. She has also been a graphics editor, editor of Washington Business, KidsPost editor and Weekend editor.

She was also the paper’s first web editor. In 1999, former managing editor Steve Coll placed her in charge of a new digital publication called “P.M. Extra,” which included late-breaking developments posted to the paper’s fledgling website during the late afternoon. The edition was The Post’s first attempt to supply news to readers beyond traditional print newspaper deadlines.

“It sounds quaint now,” said Grant, recalling the era of dial-up web connections, but it became the model by which The Post and other publications began to supply news to readers at all hours.