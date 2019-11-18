Trump will also present four National Humanities Medals, to Patterson; Patrick J. O’Connell, chef at the Inn at Little Washington; philanthropist Teresa Lozano Long; and the Claremont Institute, a conservative think tank that published a quarterly journal.

The National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities solicit nominations for the awards, which recognize outstanding contributions to the arts and humanities. The last medals were bestowed in 2016 by then-president Barack Obama. Among those honored were Mel Brooks, Audra McDonald, Ron Chernow and José Andrés.

“The talent, dedication and creativity of these [2019] recipients have made an enduring mark on the arts in America and they now join a remarkable group of others honored over the past decades. The National Endowment for the Arts congratulates them on this honor,” NEA Chairwoman Mary Anne Carter said in a statement.

