“Many Ruling Class Republicans seem to suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” she wrote in the American Spectator, describing what she considered a type of mania the reality-star-turned-candidate engendered among snooty conservatives.

The cause? Emasculation. The prognosis? The afflicted could either become liberals, or take their medicine, “man-up” and fall in line behind Trump.

AD

Fast-forward five and a half years. “One might have been excused for thinking,” wrote the now-former president’s lawyers in a 78-page brief, released ahead of this week’s impeachment trial in the Senate, “that the Democrats’ fevered hatred for Citizen Trump and their ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,’ would have broken by now.”

AD

The original apologia for Trump has become his final defense: Trump Derangement Syndrome.

It’s an insanity plea. As in, everyone appalled by Trump’s behavior must be insane.

“This is a process fueled irresponsibly by base hatred,” David Schoen, one of Trump’s impeachment lawyers, said on Tuesday, teeing up a video montage of Democrats calling for Trump’s removal at various points during his presidency.​ Bruce Castor,​ another member of the defense, ​ suggested that those looking to prosecute the president were simply “overpowered with emotion where logic does not immediately kick in.”

It’s a prime example of the I’m-rubber-you’re-glue strategy that helped Trump win the presidency in the first place. In this case it’s a term to describe ​not the conspiracy-flogging kooks who violently stormed the Capitol in Trump’s name, armed with bear spray and body armor; but rather, the lawmakers arguing that the ex-president should be held responsible for their actions.

AD

AD

This idea, that Trump’s critics are the real deranged ones, has found purchase among plenty of the former-president’s allies. “I think it’s an obsession,” Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) said Wednesday in an interview. “It’s a level of hatred I’ve never seen before.”

“I’m not a doctor, so I don’t know what to call it, but I know that this thing where Trump lives rent-free in people’s brains is a thing,” said Matt Schlapp, a confidant of the former president. “I just don’t know if it’s a medical condition, a psychological condition or just a political state of mind.”

What are we talking about when we talk about Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)?

First off, we’re talking about an old idea. Like Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” or Woodrow Wilson’s isolationist policy, “America First,” TDS is an old edifice affixed with the Trump name.

AD

AD

“Bush Derangement Syndrome,” the late columnist Charles Krauthammer wrote in The Post, in 2003, could be understood as: “The acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency — nay — the very existence of George W. Bush.”

Although there’s no precise definition for TDS, it can basically be described as experiencing a hatred of the president so strong that it distorts reality. Those suffering are said to have an inability to differentiate truly bad actions from reasonable ones.

“Derangement” as an affliction of the politically engaged presented in a gruesome new way on Jan. 6, when hordes of Trump supporters, espousing false claims that their man had won the election, laid siege to the Capitol, brutalizing police officers, hunting for lawmakers and defacing their offices. Some of the rioters supported QAnon, a sprawling set of outlandish disinformation — for example, that Trump’s political opponents are sickos who abuse children and eat babies — that has coalesced into an extremist ideology and radicalized its adherents. (The FBI has designated QAnon a domestic terrorism threat.)

AD

AD

Afterward, Trump’s supporters feared the new strain of TDS was spreading among Republican leaders in Washington.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the president “provoked” the insurrection. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack. Ten Republicans in the House voted to impeach Trump over it, and there was talk of asymptomatic cases in the ranks — Republicans who wanted Trump punished but weren’t saying so out loud for fear of reprisal.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack.” wrote Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.), chair of the House Republican Conference, explaining why she was voting to impeach Trump. “Everything that followed was his doing.”

AD

Cheney, a stalwart conservative, was cheered by liberals for her vote.

AD

“Only Trump Derangement Syndrome could make something like that possible,” Donald J. Trump, Jr. told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. (What other explanation could there be?)

Whatever bug had been circulating in the GOP — whether it was TDS or an attack of conscience — seemed to have mostly cleared up by the time the impeachment trial rolled around. McCarthy backtracked by expanding the list of those who bear responsibility for Jan. 6 to “everyone across this country.” McConnell voted against holding an impeachment trial in the Senate on the basis that it was unconstitutional since Trump was no longer president.

Now the trial is happening, and Trump Derangement Syndrome has been resurrected by the president’s defense team as way to paint the proceedings as nothing more than a sham trial — an expression of pathology rather than patriotism.

AD

AD

“It’s a stupid talking point designed to deflect attention away from what he did,” former deputy solicitor general Neal Katyal said.

“There is no question that the American left and Washington Democrats are obsessed with their incandescent hatred of Trump, but that in no way excuses his own actions,” said Michael Steel, the former spokesman for Republican Speaker of the House John A. Boehner. “Saying the left hates Trump isn’t a logical response to, ‘Why won’t you convict him for inciting a mob to attack the Capitol?’”

Logical or not, as a political strategy — and an impeachment trial is ultimately a political event — crying “derangement” (or “WITCH HUNT” or “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT”) has worked for Trump.

AD

“Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia,” Trump tweeted in July 2018 after a cozy news conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, in which Trump suggested that he trusted Putin over U.S. intelligence on the question of election interefence.“They would rather go to war than this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!”

AD

That TDS would eventually grace Trump’s Twitter feed was inevitable, it was in the bloodstream. Brian Kilmeade had been discussing the term on Fox News just a half-hour before the Helsinki tweet, and the idea that criticism of Trump was a symptom of a diseased mind was tailor-made for a president fond of smearing his critics as mentally enfeebled (see: “Crazy” Megyn Kelly, “very Low IQ individual” Robert De Niro and — hey, why not? — “dummy” Charles Krauthammer).

That TDS would eventually grace an anti-impeachment brief was, perhaps, just as inevitable.

“It doesn’t sound very different than the accusations they have made throughout the first four years,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said about the TDS defense offered by Trump’s lawyers. “Yes, we are very focused on Donald Trump, more so than perhaps prior presidents because we think he has done more to destroy the country and imperil our democracy than anyone in office before him.”

House impeachment managers have spent the past three days demonstrating the extent of this peril. With the most comprehensive footage shown to date, they’ve painted a horrifying picture of mayhem and violence, and showed just how close various politicians, including then-Vice President Mike Pence, came to being swallowed up by the mob.

AD

AD

“The fact that we got out of there unscathed is nothing short of a miracle,” said Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

For Tester, the Senate trial has been a surreal experience, as he’s forced to play the role of both witness and juror. If he’s being honest, having to relive that day has come with side effects.

“It’s made my blood boil,” he said.

Could it be he’s got a case of TDS?

“I’ve got a minor in psychology, and I’ve never heard that,” he said. “That’s not what this is about. You just have to look at the facts and ignore all the emotions.”

Here are the facts, as laid out by House impeachment managers: since the spring of 2020, then-President Trump began warning that Democrats would try to steal the election. After President Joe Biden won, Trump continued to contest the election, vowing, in a series of clips played for jurors to “never surrender” in his fight against the election outcome. He told his supporters to “fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” And when his supporters showed up to fight at the Capitol, many of them shouted that Trump had sent them.

“This case is much worse than someone who falsely shouts fire in a crowded theater,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager. “It’s more like a case where the town fire chief, who’s paid to put out fires, sends a mob not to yell fire in a crowded theater but to actually set the theater on fire.”

The response from Trump fans: Wow, why so mad? TDS much?

“This is psychopathy,” former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka said on Sean Spicer’s Newsmax show. “Trump Derangement Syndrome is a clinical condition.”

“I just wonder if it’s covered under Obamacare,” quipped Spicer, Trump’s former press secretary.

“It’s a progressive disease, in ever sense of the word, and end stage is particularly devoid of wit and full of venom,” tweeted pro-Trump commentator Hugh Hewitt. “Pray for the afflicted. Really.”

Tim Miller is a former spokesman for Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush and one of the first known people to be diagnosed with TDS. He readily admits that he probably thinks too much about Trump and gets worked up into a lather more than he’d like. But watching these impeachment trial proceedings has hammered home in him something he’s long believed.

“I would say that this proves that the ‘deranged’ were the ones who were seeing things clearly,” he said. “If anyone has become deranged by Trump, it’s the people who can’t stop supporting him.”

Miller has found himself fantasizing about traveling back in time to warn Trump’s enablers about what the future would hold. Perhaps if he could explain that in the future the president of the United States would tell his people the election was stolen, he’d urge them to bring their fight to the Capitol, and after they attacked carrying flags bearing his name, Trump would tell them he loved them. Maybe then, all this could be avoided.

Or, perhaps, they would offer a more likely response.