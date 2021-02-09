On the floor of the Senate, Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, broke as he recalled how his daughter, visiting the Capitol on Jan. 6, told him she had no wish to ever return to the place where she hid from insurrectionists.

“She said, ‘Dad, I don’t want to come back to the Capitol,’ ” said Raskin, choking down a sob. “Of all the terrible, brutal things I saw and heard on that day, and since then, that one hit me the hardest.”

About two and a half hours later, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers lost his composure while reciting the final 25 lines of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s 1849 poem “The Building of the Ship,” an allegory of a stalwart country braving its way through discord.

“Fear not each sudden sound and shock,” read David Schoen, his voice evaporating in emotion. “’Tis of the wave — ” here, he cleared his throat and excused himself — “’tis of the wave and not the rock.”

Longfellow was telling his countrymen not to mistake stormy seas for certain shipwreck. The nation would face tribulation, in other words, but not annihilation. A dozen years later, on the cusp of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln brought himself to tears by quoting the poem. In January 1941, as Germany bombed the United Kingdom, Franklin D. Roosevelt scribbled down lines from the poem in a note of encouragement to Winston Churchill. And on Tuesday, Schoen used the poem to garnish his argument that holding an ex-president accountable for the Jan. 6 insurrection was not only unconstitutional but also a partisan “blood sport” that would further diminish the United States.

It was a weird end to a weird day. Capitol Hill was a ghost town rimmed by razor wire. Many congressional staffers, busy with budget reconciliation and bill markups, were unable to closely follow the proceedings. Others were traumatized anew by a nauseating medley of video clips from the violent insurrection. The impeachment managers were seated outward in a semicircle facing an inward semicircle of senators, on whose desks rested blue binders — perhaps containing physical copies of slides presented by each side. The question of the day was whether trying an ex-president was constitutional.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), the only Republican to say he was persuaded by Raskin and his team, praised the House managers as “focused” and “compelling.” Cassidy criticized Trump’s attorneys as “disorganized” and almost “embarrassed of their arguments.”

The House managers made their clear, compelling case over the course of 85 minutes, 13 of which comprised video from the insurrection. During much of the video, Republican Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.), Rick Scott (Fla.), Tom Cotton (Ark.) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) studied their laps, papers or doodles.

“What our country experienced that day is the framer’s worst nightmare,” argued Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.). “Presidents can’t inflame insurrection in their final weeks and then walk away like nothing happened. And yet that is the rule that President Trump asks you to adopt.”

Around 3 p.m., after a 15-minute recess, Trump attorney Bruce Castor set sail on his own stormy sea, beginning his remarks with an error: “I am the lead prosecutor.” The 50 minutes that followed felt like a wedding toast gone very wrong, as Castor meandered through subjects such as vinyl records, the mazelike layout of Capitol Hill, the judicial temperament of the state of Nebraska, the vocal timbre of long-deceased Sen. Everett Dirksen, and his own thinking in choosing to use the word “floodgates” instead of “whirlwind.”

“I’ll be quite frank with you,” said Castor, who wore a boxy pinstripe suit. “We changed what we were going to do on account that we thought that the House managers’ presentation was well done.”

At one point, Castor argued that the presidential election in November was the right remedy to deal with the impeachable offense, which didn’t occur until two months after the election was held.

“Perplexed” is how Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) described her state of mind after listening to Castor.

“Really stunned,” concurred Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). “I couldn’t figure out where he was going.”

Castor wasn’t really going anywhere, except to hand off the argument to co-counsel Schoen. The two men, who had met in person for the first time just 48 hours earlier, were second-stringers. Trump’s original defense team bailed just over a week ago. Where Castor was whimsical and digressive, Schoen was peevish and outraged — until he got emotional over Longfellow’s ode to faith triumphing over fear.

A bit of trivia: Longfellow’s original ending to “The Building of the Ship,” in draft form, described a darker fate for the vessel:

Wrecked upon some treacherous rock,

Rotting in some loathsome dock,

Such the end must be at length

Of all this loveliness and strength!

Longfellow swapped in a more optimistic conclusion at the last minute, according to the poet’s grandson, and thus stirred the hearts of Lincoln, Roosevelt and now a lawyer for Donald J. Trump.

There will be no such swap in the outcome of the Senate trial. The Senate jurors voted at 5 p.m. to affirm the constitutionality of the trial, 56 to 44, a margin that indicates that the ship of state remains on course for Trump’s second acquittal.