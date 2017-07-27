President Trump, accompanied by Vice President Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan, announces that electronics giant Foxconn will open its first U.S. assembly plant. (Alex Brandon/AP)

The first rule of presidential news management is: Don’t get in the way of your own good news.

President Trump has ignored the first rule over and over again.

On Wednesday, the “America First” president had some great news to share about jobs and the American economy. He announced that Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics company, has agreed to invest up to $10 billion in a new factory in Wisconsin, an initiative that could create as many as 13,000 new jobs. The deal could spur other investment and even affect the 2018 elections.

Missed that story? If so, it probably was because Trump created a bigger story earlier in the day. His surprise announcement via Twitter that he was banning transgender people from military service caught almost everyone by surprise, and resulted in an uproar that dominated the news agenda on TV and everywhere else throughout the day.

It was more than enough to make everyone forget, or not know in the first place, that the White House had proclaimed this to be “American Heroes Week,” in honor of military personnel and first responders.

Trump has a practically unerring ability to get in the way of news that might be favorable to him and his agenda.

On the same day the House passed a bill targeting the federal funding of “sanctuary” cities and voted in favor of “Kate’s Law” to stiffen penalties for unauthorized immigrants, for example, Trump yanked media attention from those two initiatives by tweeting about cable-news personality Mika Brzezinski’s “face-lift”.

A White House-sponsored “infrastructure” theme week and summit in June was quickly pushed aside by Trump’s defiant tweet in response to congressional testimony by his fired FBI director, James B. Comey. “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication . . . and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” he wrote.

Trump also clouded his “infrastructure” message by tweeting criticism of London mayor Saiq Khan following a terrorist attack on the city.

Officially, the White House says this is all just part of the daily agenda. Asked at the daily press briefing on Thursday if such self-created controversies were “a distraction” from the president’s agenda, incoming press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders replied: “I think the president is aware that he can walk and chew gum at the same time. This White House takes on a lot of different things, not one.”

Nevertheless, this is different, to say the least.

Previous presidents and White Houses have stressed “message discipline,” the notion of sticking to a few daily themes and talking points about a policy or event. Message discipline supposedly reinforces a message through repetition, and by shutting out irrelevant, extraneous or competing messages.

“I think that he is completely lacking in discipline, and so is his team,” said Tommy Vietor, a former spokesman for President Obama. “He his own worst enemy in stepping on the news cycle. . . . If want to drive a message, you need to be disciplined. You need to stay focused and not comment on the rest of the world.”

But as long noted, Trump is adept creating his own weapons of mass distraction. It’s been part of his communications strategy since he was a rising developer in New York City. The basic principle: When the news isn’t going your way, change the subject.

As questions mounted about his post-election appointments, his business conflicts and his settling of the Trump University fraud case in late November, for example, Trump demanded that the cast of the Broadway show “Hamilton” apologize for reading a post-performance speech in the presence of Mike Pence, then the vice president-elect. The tweet generated a day’s worth of headlines and discussions, sweeping aside much of the hubbub about other, more unpleasant topics.

Trump’s tweeting of his transgender-military policy was in the same vein, said Larry Parnell, a veteran public-relations practitioner and associate professor at George Washington University in Washington.

The transgender policy tweet is “ill-timed, it’s not thought out, it’s impulsive, but it serves to create attention to something other than the things that Trump doesn’t want talk about,” namely the investigations into his campaign’s ties to Russia and his conflict with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Parnell said. “It’s news management by distraction, in my view.”

Trump probably calculated that the Foxconn announcement would be an important story — it made the front page of many newspapers, including The Washington Post — but not sufficiently important to obliterate another day of Russia and Sessions, he said. The tweets about the transgender policy took care of that.

Besides, the relatively diminished coverage of the Foxconn news gives Trump a marker for future media criticism. “He can come back and say this company made a $10 billion investment in the U.S. and the press hardly covered it,” said Parnell.

The White House has dubbed next week “American Dream Week,” although it hasn’t specified what policies it will be promoting under that banner. But if history is any guide, you probably won’t hear much about it; the president will be making other, bigger news.