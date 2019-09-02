

Donald Trump impersonator Donald Rosso from Canada and Hong Kong-based Kim Jong Un impersonator Howard X pose for photos at Ngoc Son Temple on Feb. 22 in Hanoi. (Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Donald Rosso can’t help it. “I’m just a guy who looks like a guy,” he says.

That guy happens to be the current president of the United States.

“Too bad it’s not George Clooney.”

Rosso, who goes by Don or “Billionaire Donald,” had heard for most of his life that he looked like a certain flaxen-haired fan of comb-overs and thumbs-up, but, until three years ago, he hadn’t thought to make that look-alike status his profession. And he certainly hadn’t expected he’d wind up getting mobbed for selfies outside the Democratic debates in Detroit or running around Hanoi this February with another guy dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Many people may be dreading the endless 2020 election cycle, but Rosso is among the few who are unequivocally thrilled. He’s making bank, he’s traveling the world, he’s having a blast. And even though Rosso is not American, and the economy isn’t as robust as Trump claims, Rosso is a direct beneficiary of this particular president being in office: “Trump’s job creation certainly helped me!”

Trump is so chaotic — so hard to ignore, such a circus — that his very existence has the capability of upending the life of even this random Canadian. And because the president’s own job is only guaranteed for another year, Rosso is trying to squeeze as much juice out of this wild ride while he can.

An easygoing guy, Rosso had sold off the three tiki bars he owned in London, Ontario, and was semiretired in Mexico when he and his wife, Deborah, got into a serious accident while riding a scooter. They couldn’t work and were running out of money when, a few months before the 2016 election, Rosso got a magnificent, terrific, fantastic idea.

He hung up bedsheets and an American flag in his bathroom, put on an oversize black suit and red tie he’d had in his closet, and handed Deborah a camera.

They uploaded the resulting photos on a free website called GigSalad, where actors and entertainers can connect with clients who want them to show up at a company Christmas party or play a bit part in a commercial.

Ten days later, Rosso’s first offer came in. How would he like to go to New Jersey and be in a parody of the Tom Hanks movie “Big”? The movie’s name: “Yuge.”

A Donald Trump impersonator was born.



Rosso impersonates Trump in Hanoi. (Kitty Nguyen)

Rosso outside the Democratic Presidential Primary Debate in Detroit on July 31. (Electric Eel Entertainment)

An uncanny resemblance

“How are you, young man? Go to school, don’t do drugs,” Rosso said as he stood outside the barricades to the Democratic debates in Detroit greeting his public.

Two African American boys rode by on their bikes and stopped and stared. Did they have any questions for the president?

“I’ve got a question,” said one of them, who was 14. “What do you think about Mexicans?”

“Love Mexicans,” Rosso said. “I like the ones that come in legally.”

“Why do you deport immigrants?” asked his friend, who was 11.

“My God, from the mouths of babes!” said Rosso, nevertheless digging in. “Well, you see, there’s a lot of people who come in illegally. So you can come into America, but you need to apply.”

The kids kept going. Was that a mask? Was he rich? (No and also no.)

They seemed amused, but as soon as Rosso walked away, a nearby woman seethed, “You ought to be ashamed of yourself.”

Rosso is far from the only Trump impersonator floating around, but he may be the one who has to do the least work to embody him. At 62, he’s 11 years the president’s junior, but he guesses they’re the same weight, and nearly the same height (if the accuracy of the president’s medical report is to be believed). “I’m one inch shorter,” Rosso says. “But my hands are bigger.”

He doesn’t need to spend hours putting on a wig. He just styles his strawberry blonde hair a little differently, slaps on some bronzer (“I leave a lighter ring around my eyes, like a goggle tan”), and is ready to go.

That’s not to diminish any of his competitors’ talents. John Di Domenico, who plays Trump on “Conan,” has won comedy awards for his portrayal. Anthony Atamanuik of Comedy Central’s “The President Show” inspired a viral clip in which a little girl blurts out, “You’re a disgrace tothe world” upon meeting him. Dennis Alan, “The Ultimate Donald Trump Lookalike,” has a singing repertoire. Rosso can’t sing and, unlike most other Trump impersonators, he doesn’t have another character, like a Bill Clinton or a Neil Diamond, he can fall back on.

What he does have is that uncanny resemblance and a Trumpian ability to walk into any room with total bravado. Rosso says he gets stopped for selfies going to the corner store. At a gas station, while in sweatpants and a T-shirt, attendants will come out of their plexiglass booths to get a closer look.

Rosso’s stumble into impersonation is most analogous to “Bronx Obama” Louis Ortiz, an out-of-work phone technician who was awash in medical bills and playing pool tournaments for money when his local bartender pointed out he looked like a certain guy. Unlike comedian Obama impersonators such as Reggie Brown and Fred Armisen, he made his debut, guerrilla-style, on the jumbotron at the old Yankee stadium with retired cop friends pretending to be his bodyguards. Then he traveled the world and became the subject of a Kickstarter-funded documentary.

That three-minute parody of “Big” was Rosso’s first time playing Trump. In it, a redheaded kid goes to the Zoltar fortune machine and wishes to be “Yuge.” He wakes up as Trump, or Rosso in tiny sweatpants with his gut hanging out.

'I'd be a conservative'

Besides being a dead ringer for Trump, what may separate Rosso from other impersonators and satirizers is that he likes the president. Canada has a different party system, and while Rosso tries to be nonpolitical, he says he’d be a Republican in the United States. “I’d be a conservative, yes.”

Watching American politicians from afar, he says, “I look at these parties and I think the Democrats are imploding. I’ve been to Trump rallies and he’s just such a great orator. Whether you like him or not, he can put an audience in the palm of his hand. He’s really quite talented.”

“Lots of people like Trump and they hire me because they like Trump and they want to have him at their house or their party or in some cases, their wedding,” he says.

He’s worked all over the Eastern Seaboard and in Canada, commanding rates from $500 to $12,000, with sometimes an additional $500 in tips, depending on the job. “But it’s not all glamorous,” he says. “I’ve slept in my van in Indiana, because I’d rather work than not work.”

His other work has involved an Ariana Grande music video parody and somehow winding up onstage with rappers Wiz Khalifa and Fetty Wap. (“Not my favorite music, but I was there.”)

He’s the forehead, hair and hands featured on the playbill for Michael Moore’s Broadway show “The Terms of My Surrender.”

He claims to have worked with Stormy Daniels, introducing her at the Detroit gentleman’s club Truth when she was on her tour during her lawsuit. (“Stormy doesn’t really have any comment on this guy except to say that he absolutely did not introduce her,” says a spokesperson for Daniels who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person is not authorized to speak publicly..) Daniels did meet him and sign his red tie.

His most high-profile appearance, though, has to be the trip he took to Hanoi with a Kim Jong Un impersonator named Howard X. Howard, who is based in Hong Kong, reached out and asked Rosso if he wanted to help crash the two-day summit between the world leaders. They showed up a week early to capitalize on all the media in town and were mobbed. “We hired security to keep people back from us, but they kept pushing and pushing,” Rosso says.

Soon, job offers started pouring in. “Restaurants would pay us crazy amounts of money to go have lunch,” Rosso says. “ And then in the evenings we’d go to these discos and they’d pay us to go meet and greet people.”

Also paying attention: Vietnamese police. Just before the real Trump and Kim arrived, Rosso and Howard walked off a Vietnamese talk show to find 14 or so immigration officers waiting for them. They detained them for an hour and then deported Howard X, while allowing Rosso to stay.

Howard X told Time he’d heard that North Korea had pressured the Vietnamese to get him out of there: “Donald Trump, as bad as he is, he still has a sense of humor, but dictators don’t.”

Rosso made enough money on that trip that he didn’t have to work again for three months.

Howard X and Rosso are seen posing for photos in Hanoi. (Linh Pham/Getty Images)

Huge plans

Over the Labor Day weekend, Rosso was being Trump at the Detroit Jazz Festival. He loves jazz and figures he might as well drum up work while he’s at it.

He’d decided against going to France for the Group of Seven summit in August because he thought the atmosphere wouldn’t be as friendly as it had been in Vietnam. He wants to go to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and Expo 2020 in Dubai.

His dream job, he says, would be Trump’s body double, because he thinks it could lead to a big retainer. And he’s called the White House switchboard, as well as left a message with Trump’s head of security, to volunteer himself for duty.

Meanwhile, he’s working on upping his game, by commissioning a onetime Howard Stern writer to help him develop his lines. You’ll probably see him at the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, anywhere there are political reporters and eyeballs.

“This year I think it could get big,” he says. “I know I’m going to be busy. Absolutely.”

And he needs to be. A presidential impersonator’s job is by definition term-limited. Though, with Trump’s love for the spotlight, the guy who looks like that guy might have a little more juice in that gig than most.