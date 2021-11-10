While they talked, Roberts pulled out a single-lens reflex Mamiya camera, one of those boxy numbers that have faded into nostalgia. He’s kept the photos he took of the women that day with him all these years — as he returned stateside to his bride, as he taught junior high science at a prep school in Philadelphia, as he spent three decades teaching computer science at Carnegie Mellon University, and as he entered retirement seven years ago in a Pittsburgh suburb. In the images Roberts captured that day, it’s the easy smiles of the women that stand out. Such smiles were few during Roberts’s nearly year-long stint in the village.