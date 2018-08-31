

Visitors walk along the path at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Allen Channing didn’t come to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial specifically to honor the late senator John McCain, but he found himself thinking about him just the same.

It was Friday and McCain’s body laid in state at the Capitol Rotunda, draped in a U.S. flag and surrounded by elected officials and members of the public who had come to pay their respects.

Channing was two miles away, sitting on a park bench near the stately two-acre memorial, which remembers service members who fought and died in the roughly 20-year war. How could he not think about the heroism and complexity of one of the Vietnam War’s most famous POWs?

“I disagreed with maybe half of his politics. But he was true to himself, to his word, and true to America,” said Channing, 73, who voted McCain for Senate twice while living in Arizona before supporting Barack Obama for president in 2008. “He said some of the craziest things. . . . He was a dingbat, and a great man.”

Channing’s arms were folded over a shirt that read: “Brothers Forever. Vietnam Veteran.” His words about McCain are high praise from the former Air Force pilot, who comes to the black granite walls not just to remember what happened on April 28, 1970, but to think about what came after.

On that day, a plane carrying Channing and seven other members of the Air Force took off in Saigon and crash-landed a mile and a half away, skipping through a rice paddy, the result of engine failure. The force of impact knocked off the dead engine, ripping a hole in the side of the airplane, and cutting Channing out of his seat belt. This was the only reason he survived.

Six of his fellow travelers were not so lucky.

“I come here and find their names on Panel 11 West,” said Channing, who was in town from Illinois to visit his grandchildren. The fact that there are 10 other panels of names after; that’s what really fills Channing with rage. For just a year later, Channing and the rest of the world would learn, from the publishing of the Pentagon Papers, that the country’s leaders knew the war was being lost for years yet continued to mislead the public and send young men and women into danger.

“Now McCain, I’m sure he made plenty of mistakes,” Channing said. “But he owned up to them. I think that’s very honorable.”

Today’s leaders — members of Congress, members of the Trump administration, though not President Trump himself — paid their respects to McCain over at the U.S. Capitol. There he was eulogized by the leaders of Congress as “one of the bravest souls our nation has ever produced.” They referred to his 5½ years in captivity as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, after McCain’s Navy plane was shot down over Hanoi in October 1967.

Here at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where people come to pay a quiet tribute to loved ones, a number of visitors also turned their thoughts to a man whose career and character are inextricably linked to his time as a prisoner of this war.

Carol and Will Scott were in town from Colorado Springs, here to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, perhaps the best day of their lives. They’d come to the Wall to remember perhaps the worst day of Will’s, memorialized with the names from his platoon on the bottom of Panel 30 West.

“Usually when I come here I’m not thinking about John McCain, but today I am,” Will Scott said. McCain was special, he said, not just because he was a POW, but because he reached out to the Vietnamese after for reconciliation. To the Scotts, both Democrats, his ability to look across the aisle and not see enemies was equally impressive.

“If he hadn’t selected Sarah Palin as his running mate, we could have voted for him,” Will said.

“Actually it was a discussion point, wasn’t it?” Carol said. “That drew the line.”

The conversation, as they all do these days, turned to Trump. Like others here at the Wall, Will and Carol couldn’t stand for the president’s flipping and flopping on whether to keep the White House flag at half-staff. Some passing through thought of McCain as one of Trump’s toughest critics, others not so much. One couple, Jane and David Lang, in from Minnesota, said that even though they are both big Trump supporters, they “still” thought of McCain as an honorable man.

In death, as in life, McCain’s legacy will always be complicated. He was a war hero who spent most of his life as an uber-ambitious politician. He was a compromiser with a hair-trigger temper. And a thorn in Trump’s side, who, with his pick for vice president may have helped paved the way for a Trump presidency.

“I understand he was tough-minded, but I also understand he was fair,” said Dennison Belcher, who served in the Vietnam War with the Navy. Belcher, 72, said that while he might disagree with McCain politically, he appreciated the kind of respect he showed, regardless of ideology.

“I wish we had a lot more of that right now,” he said. “Let’s just say, it’s different now . . . a lot different.”