Vox Media and unionized employees tentatively agreed on terms of a new labor agreement Friday, a day after some 300 workers walked off the job at the digital-media company to protest the lack of a contract after 14 months of negotiations.

The agreement, which still must be ratified by Vox Media employees covered by the Writers Guild of America, East (WGAE), came after 29 consecutive hours of negotiations on Thursday and Friday, the union said in a statement.

Vox Media, based in Washington, owns the websites SBNation, the Verge and Vox. It is one of many digital-news companies where employees have unionized since 2015, most aligning with the Writers Guild.

Terms of the new tentative contract were withheld by the union, which said it would release details once members were informed.

Management and union representatives have been negotiating since April of last year over salary minimums, guaranteed annual cost-of-living increases, severance provisions and rules about the use of freelancers and subcontractors. Thursday was the last day in which negotiations were scheduled.

Vox Media employees in Washington, New York and other cities walked out Thursday in a one-day action designed to pressure the company into coming to terms. The walkout left the Vox site, which specializes in news analysis, and its sister sites with little new content, including any mention of the walkout. The sites’ employees returned to work Friday and resumed normal operations.

“Our unit still needs to ratify our contract, but we are proud of what we have won in this agreement and can’t wait to share the details,” the employee bargaining committee tweeted Friday.

The WGAE’s executive director, Lowell Peterson, said in a statement that the negotiations produced “an industry-standard collective bargaining agreement” providing guarantees of workforce diversity, job security and pay rates.