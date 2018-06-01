

(ilovedust for The Washington Post)

If you’re a Washingtonian scrambling for “Hamilton” tickets at the Kennedy Center because you’re hoping to learn something about how hip-hop works, there are easier paths to enlightenment. Stopping by Open Gem might be your most convenient option. And your cheapest.

It’s a high-spirited open-mic night held at On the Rocks, a small bar on H Street Northeast, every Monday between 8 p.m. and midnight. Five bucks gets you in the door. Showing up early guarantees you a slot onstage. Wait for the host to call your name, grab the microphone, and show all the other dreamers in the room exactly what your dreams sound like. Or, if you don’t want to be tomorrow’s rap star, just sit back and listen.

Open Gem was founded in August by Nature Boi, a rapper-slash-promoter who relies on social media and word-of-mouth to bring in crowds that range from a few dozen to a hundred or so. And while plenty of hip-hop open-mics can feel competitive, the vibe here is cool and cooperative. “You might form a group here or meet your next producer,” Nature Boi says on a recent Monday at Open Gem. “People are finally figuring out that you better get with the frequency or get left behind.”

Brain Rapp, an artist from Maryland who’s popular enough to headline his own local shows, still drops by Open Gem to hang out with friends, premiere new material and see what’s clicking with his peers. “I like the awkward pauses, I like the intimacy, I like the energy,” he says, listening from the back of the room. “And look around. There’s so much desire in here! But the biggest thing lacking in hip-hop is information.”

Which means that the rookie-regulars at Open Gem aren’t just here to test-drive their verses — they’re here to swap production tips and promotion tactics. Of course, an audience never hurts. If you want to see where a rap career starts, start here.

Open Gem is held every Monday at 8 p.m. at On The Rocks, 1242 H St. NE, $5.

