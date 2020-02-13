“In their universe, women are not responsible for the parties they attend, the men they flirt with, the choices they make to further their own careers,” Rotunno said in front of a packed courtroom of more than 100 spectators.

She said prosecutors are falsely pushing the narrative that Weinstein “is so unattractive and large that no woman would want to sleep with him voluntarily.”

Emails and other evidence point to Weinstein, 67, carrying on affairs with Mann, 34, and Haleyi, 42, she argued.

The Miramax founder and Academy Award-winning producer, who has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault and misconduct, is charged in this case with raping Mann in 2013 at the DoubleTree Hotel on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan and with forcing oral sex on Haleyi at his Crosby Street apartment in 2006.

Weinstein’s team says he denies having sex with any of his accusers without consent. He is also facing separate charges in Los Angeles.

If the jury finds he’s guilty of the charges involving Mann or Haleyi, they can consider additional charges of predatory sexual assault, which would acknowledge a pattern that includes actress Annabella Sciorra’s allegation of rape from 1993 or 1994. (Sciorra’s story is not represented by an individual rape charge.) For a count of predatory sexual assault, he faces a minimum of a decade in prison, and up to life.

Rotunno likened the prosecution to “the producers” of the story that the jury heard over the month-long trial in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan. In their story, “regret doesn’t exist,” the lawyer argued.

Weinstein’s lawyers say evidence shows Mann kept up a five-year consensual relationship with him, while writing of him adoringly and pleading to set up meetings with him.

Rotunno said evidence pointed to a flirtatious relationship between Haleyi and Weinstein.

“For [Haleyi] to say that she never had any intention for Mr. Weinstein and she never knew of any intention of Mr. Weinstein involving her is clearly false,” Rotunno argued.

Rotunno acknowledged Weinstein’s reputation and public knowledge of his moral failings.

“You don’t have to like Mr. Weinstein. This is not a popularity contest. But you have to remember that we are not here to criminalize morality,” she said, asking the jury “to have the courage to tell them that by saying not guilty on all counts.”

Jurors heard from a total of six accusers, although only Mann, Haleyi and Sciorra are officially part of the case. The others were allowed to testify to support the main stories.