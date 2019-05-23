Movie critic

In Cannes earlier this week, Quentin Tarantino became the latest filmmaker to jump on an increasingly vocal bandwagon. In an open letter posted on the social media page of his new movie “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood,” he begged critics and journalists attending his movie’s premiere at the festival to avoid “revealing anything that would prevent later audiences from experiencing the film” the way he and his collaborators intended: as something fresh, surprising and original.

Tarantino’s plea took a page from a similar letter written by the Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho a few days earlier, which itself followed an infamous message posted on Twitter by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, asking fans to refrain from spoiling the film after they’d seen it. “Thanos demands your silence,” they added, maybe half-jokingly.

Liberated practices of spectatorship and public cultural discourse have fostered their own self-regulating system of policing and instant correction: Ask random DIY critics on Instagram what happens when they divulges a crucial twist or plot point about a beloved movie or TV show, and they’ll happily show you the scars. As for the statute of limitations — the proper time when viewers can safely discuss something without fear of instant tweet justice — that’s a matter of loose consensus, although even “Avengers” star Chris Evans couldn’t help ribbing the Russo brothers for announcing that their self-imposed ban would be self-lifted two weeks into the movie’s run. “Does that mean I can start posting set videos on Monday?” he asked, maybe half-jokingly.

For his part, Tarantino came in for almost instant pushback from journalists at Cannes who took offense at his micromanaging; they were then excoriated by QT fans who came to their hero’s defense.

For professional critics, though, spoilers raise questions not just about pop culture etiquette but also about ethics, craft and, on a more existential level, reason for being. There are those critics, especially for trade publications, whose primary job has historically been to summarize the movie in question for the benefit of industry insiders, then assess its commercial potential. Reviewers writing for more general audiences are in a more delicate position: We’re addressing readers who approach reviews for a variety of reasons, not limited to helping them decide whether they want to see a particular film that weekend. Perhaps they want to keep abreast of cultural and cinematic trends. Perhaps they’ve already seen the movie and want to compare notes. Perhaps they (gasp) simply like our writing and are reading for the artistry of the reviews alone.

Okay, that last one is a stretch. Still, it’s incumbent upon critics to remember that they’re writing for a wide swath of the reading and viewing public, which entails vast differences in expectations from reviews.

Reading Bong and Tarantino’s requests reminded me of my own spoiler consciousness-raising, which occurred at my first job as a staff critic in Texas. A friend who ran the Austin Film Society called me at my desk on a Friday and didn’t mince words. “Please don’t give so much away in your reviews,” she implored. “If I go see a movie, I want to experience it for myself, and when you give the whole story away, you’re ruining it.”

I realized, to my mortification, that she was right: I had committed the sin of every lazy film critic, which is to confuse synopsis with analysis. (Take a look at a few garden-variety reviews, and measure how much space is devoted to retelling the film’s story.) I might not have divulged major twists or surprise endings, but in devoting the ballast of my reviews simply to rehashing plots — with my own clever wording! — I had leeched the pleasure of engagement and unfolding delight that defines cinema at its most immersive and enjoyable, whether we’re watching a mystery, horror film, domestic drama or coming-of-age comedy.

That phone call set in motion a personal and professional challenge I’ve tried to rise to throughout my career: to convey just enough of a movie to give potential viewers a sense of what to expect from a film, without destroying their own revelatory enjoyment. Rather than exhaustively describe a film I’m evaluating in beat-by-beat granularity, I do my best to focus on the sensory experience of watching it. Rather than concentrate on what happens, I try to describe how a movie looks, feels and sounds, and how hundreds of little details — in performance, visual design, editing, sonic design — construct a captivating and believable world on screen (or not).

What I’m striving for — and what I think Bong and Tarantino are asking for — is an evocative and useful balance between vague suggestion and vivid detail, preservation of discovery and preparation for a brand-new aesthetic encounter.

Of course, such Zen-like equanimity is more often aspirational than achieved. But that doesn’t make the attempt less worthy. The anti-spoiler brigade might sound tetchy and self-serving, but they’re not wrong to remind critics, as Bong wrote, that the audience deserves to “experience bated breath at every turn of the story, small and big.” Some things are always better the first time. And when it comes to movies, someone out there is always a virgin.