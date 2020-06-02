Here is what America’s richest individuals have publicly announced about their giving to relief efforts during this unprecedented health and economic crisis, and what these figures equate to for the median American donor:

Jeff Bezos

NET WORTH: $143.3 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Amazon

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The world’s richest man (who owns The Washington Post) declined to comment, according to Amazon spokesman Chris Oster. But a few donations have been reported: $100 million to Feeding America, up to $25 million for All in WA, a statewide relief effort in Washington, and an undisclosed amount to All In Seattle, a local initiative to assist nonprofits. To the median American donor, Bezos’s giving equates to about $85.

His Blue Origins committed to print 3-D face shields for front-line workers, though it didn’t disclose the value of that contribution. Bezos, who has been publicly criticized for not providing enough protective equipment or paid sick leave for Amazon workers, said recently he is using $4 billion in anticipated second-quarter profits for employee safety, higher wages and testing.

Bill Gates

NET WORTH: $103.1 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Microsoft

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Gates has been working on infectious disease prevention and research for years. When the covid-19 pandemic hit, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed about $300 million, which includes global programs to improve detection, isolation and treatment efforts, vaccine research and public health. To the median American, Gates’s giving to date equates to about $283, but that figure will probably rise as the crisis continues.

“Our foundation spends about half its resources on global health issues,” Gates says. “Until this came along, that was toiling largely in obscurity, which was fine. You know, malaria is not in the rich countries, and neglected diseases are neglected. So we picked that as an area to have huge impact on human welfare . . . And so the fact that now people are interested in rich countries, in infectious disease and particular this infectious disease, that’s driven some level of visibility.”

Warren Buffett

NET WORTH: $73.4 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Investments

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: A spokeswoman for Buffett did not respond to requests for comment. Media reports say he lent his private jet to fly N95 masks from China to Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. As part of his Secret Millionaires Club, he appeared in an animated public service announcement for children on how to properly wash their hands.

Mark Zuckerberg

NET WORTH: $67.2 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Facebook

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Zuckerberg’s company Facebook is giving $100 million in small business grants. Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have personally donated $58 million through their Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, the personal philanthropic organization to which they have pledged 99 percent of their wealth. The $58 million donation includes $25 million to the Gates Foundation for covid-19 research, $13.6 million to study how the disease is spreading in San Francisco, $6 million for education and $750,000 for public communications to support the California governor’s office’s public education campaign and special reporting by “PBS NewsHour,” Univision, and others. To the median American, Zuckerberg’s personal giving for coronavirus relief is the equivalent of $84.

Larry Ellison

NET WORTH: $65.4 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Oracle

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Ellison, who hosted a $7 million fundraiser for President Trump in February, is in direct contact with the White House. According to media reports, Ellison encouraged officials to explore hydroxychloroquine as possible treatments for the covid-19. In an interview with Forbes, Ellison said he was working with Oracle engineers and the federal government to develop a database tracking symptoms and treatments. The online portal in conjunction with the Department of Health and Human Services is available for doctors, clinicians and patients who want to report on their work.

There are no reported cash donations from Ellison. A spokeswoman for Oracle declined to comment.

Steve Ballmer

NET WORTH: $61.8 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Microsoft

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Ballmer, the owner of the L. A. Clippers, and his wife, Connie, have donated $40 million to Detroit, Los Angeles, and Seattle, where they have close ties. Their foundation also gave $35 million in capital to community-based lenders to help local nonprofits access federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. To the median American, Ballmer’s giving equates to about $118.

“Connie and Steve Ballmer are committed to providing support for immediate and long-term needs of the covid-19 crisis,” says spokeswoman Cynara Lilly. “We know that while there are urgent needs that must be addressed now, many of the families and kids our philanthropy works to support have been hit hardest by the effects of covid-19, and will need support for many months or years . . . In addition to the additional grants being made during this crisis, Ballmer Group Philanthropy has remained consistent, steady, and flexible for grantees — by keeping existing commitments, moving up payment schedules, and continuing to give operating support — so that they can continue their critical work.”

Larry Page

Sergey Brin

NET WORTH: a combined $112.3 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Google

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The Google founders, who at the time of this survey ranked seventh (Page, with $57.2 billion) and 11th (Brin, with $55.1 billion) on the list on the Forbes’s list of wealthiest Americans, are well known for their lack of public philanthropy. There are no reports of donations or in-kind gifts and there was no response to requests for comment.

The Walton family

NET WORTH: $199.5 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Walmart

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: There are five Waltons — Jim, Alice, Rob, Lukas and Christy — on the list of America’s 50 richest; their combined net worth is nearly $200 billion. A spokeswoman for the Walmart Foundation confirmed a $25 million donation for organizations coping with the virus: $10 million to food banks, $10 million to local communities and $5 million to prevention and detection. A spokeswoman for the family foundation, a separate entity, said there have been some donations but declined to provide their value. Splitting the $25 million five ways among the Waltons, the Walmart Foundation’s public giving equates to donations ranging from about $8.50 (Jim) to about $52 (Christy) to the median American, depending on each Walton’s personal net worth.

Mike Bloomberg

NET WORTH: $52.4 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Bloomberg

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The former presidential candidate has donated nearly $75 million through his foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, for prevention and mitigation strategies, partnering with organizations including the World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the National League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors. For the median American, Bloomberg’s giving equates to about $139.

MacKenzie Bezos

NET WORTH: $46.7 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Amazon

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Bezos has reportedly partnered with a few local initiatives — including Blue Meridian Partners’ $100 million covid-19 emergency relief fund — but the amount of her individual contribution is unclear and she did not respond to requests for comment. If Bezos had provided the entire $100 million for the Blue Meridian fund, that would have equated to a donation of about $208 for the median American.

Charles Koch

NET WORTH: $42.2 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Business

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Koch’s foundation, Stand Together, raised $50 million, which was distributed to 87,000 individuals and families affected by the pandemic. Donors to the foundation included Koch family members, although their specific contributions were not disclosed. The foundation has matched the almost $3 million raised by its GoFundMe campaign, #HelpTheHelpers.

“Charles’s significant contributions have helped build our philanthropic community, led by Stand Together, and enabled us to respond to the covid-19 crisis while continuing to address some of the biggest long-term challenges of our time,” according to a Stand Together official. “Over the past several years, Charles has invested over a billion dollars to build these capabilities and organizations to tackle the toughest issues — including the hardship arising from the current health and economic crisis.”

Julia Koch and family

NET WORTH: $42.2 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Business

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The widow of billionaire David Koch now controls his vast fortune. His foundation’s website details contributions to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, research and education, New York and food banks, although there’s no specified amounts disclosed. Koch gave $4 million to WGBH’s “Nova” for programming about covid-19. To the median American, Koch’s $4 million in public giving equates to about $9.

“Julia takes a forward-looking approach, rather than reactive,” according to a spokesman. “The primary goal of Julia and the David H. Koch Foundation’s philanthropy has been to anticipate future needs holistically and provide resources to ensure challenges can be met in extraordinary times like this.”

Elon Musk

NET WORTH: $36.6 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Tesla

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The outspoken founder of Tesla was one of the first billionaires to go public in the crisis, announcing he would donate 1,000 much-needed ventilators to hospitals and then convert his workforce to produce more. He actually sent airway pressure machines, which are used for snorers and other light breathing issues rather than coronavirus. Musk has been vocal on Twitter, first dismissing the response (“The coronavirus panic is dumb”) then complaining about the stay-at-home orders (“Give people their freedom back!” and “FREE AMERICA NOW”). On May, 11, Musk broke state regulations and reopened a Northern California plant. “I will be on the line with everyone else,” Musk tweeted. “If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.” There are no public cash donations from Musk. Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

Phil Knight

NET WORTH: $35.5 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Nike

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The Nike co-founder and his wife, although with two other couples, donated $10 million to Oregon-based organizations: $7 million to Oregon Health & Science University for a statewide response to the pandemic, $1 million to local food banks and $2 million to recovery fund of the Oregon Community Foundation. Nike also donated an additional $15 million in aid and footwear for health care workers in the United States and Europe. If Knight had personally donated the entire $25 million, it would be the equivalent of the median American giving $69.

Sheldon Adelson

NET WORTH: $28.3 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Las Vegas Sands Corp.

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Adelson’s company, Las Vegas Sands, has donated more than $2 million in cash and in-kind donations, including 2 million masks and 20,000 protective suits to first responders and medical worker around the nation, according to his Sands casino spokesman, and $250,000 to food banks in Las Vegas. His company has also continued paying its Las Vegas employees since his casinos closed March 17 — with monthly operating expenses of $65 million.

To the median American, the $2 million Adelson’s company has donated to covid-19 relief efforts would cost about $7. The $130 million Adelson has spent paying his employees since March, however, would equate to about $447.

John and Jacqueline Mars

NET WORTH: $54.4 billion (or $27.2 billion each)

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Mars, Inc.

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The heirs to a candy fortune gave $20 million in cash and in-kind donation from their company to support the communities most affected by covid-19, including $5 million to CARE for supplies in the developing world for women, children and refugees, $2 million to the United Nations’ World Food Program, and $12 million to local communities. The Mars Foundation has donated an additional $500,000 to the Capital Area Food Bank, a spokeswoman said. For the median American, the Mars’s giving equates to about $37 each.

Michael Dell

NET WORTH: $26.4 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH:Dell, computer company

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Dell and his wife, Susan, donated $100 million: $20 million to the Gates Foundation for its treatment research and $80 million for health care, education and small businesses at the community level. Through the Dell match program, the company is matching every employee donation up to $10,000 per employee per year to several covid-19 relief funds, according to a company spokeswoman. For the median American, Dell’s personal giving equates to about $369.

Jim Simons

NET WORTH: $21.6 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Investments

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The hedge-fund billionaire, who maintains a very low profile, has invested heavily in a biotech firm developing a potential vaccine, according to Bloomberg. There are no reports of donations. His investment company did not respond to a request for comment.

Ray Dalio

NET WORTH: $18 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Investments

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The hedge-fund manager and his wife, Barbara, have publicly given $109 million through their foundation, Dalio Philanthropies, to covid-19 relief efforts, highlighted by a $100 million donation to the state of Connecticut to create the Partnership for Connecticut, a program to help kids stay engaged in school and graduate into the workforce, which includes buying 60,000 laptops for needy students to participate in distance learning. Relative to his wealth, Dalio is the most generous of America’s 50 wealthiest people and families, with his giving equating to $589 to the median American.

Len Blavatnik

NET WORTH: $17.8 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Oil and petrochemicals

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Blavatnik’s foundation donated $7 million for protective equipment and ventilators for hospitals in New York, Connecticut and London and assistance for at-need Jewish communities in New York and London, according to its website. The foundation did not respond to requests for comment. For the median American, Blavatnick’s giving equates to about $38.

Laurene Powell Jobs

NET WORTH: $17.7 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Apple, Disney

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The widow of Apple founder declined to disclose how much money she has given to covid-19 relief causes through the Emerson Collective, her social change organization. A spokeswoman for Powell Jobs released a list of causes that have received her money, including America’s Food Fund, FastGrants, the California Immigration Resilience Fund and the World Health Organization.

Stephen Schwarzman

NET WORTH: $16.9 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Investments

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The chief executive and co-founder of the investment firm Blackstone, Schwarzman declined to comment or disclose any charitable covid-19 relief activity. Blackstone has given $15 million to covid-19 relief efforts, according to a company spokesman, with $10 million going to first responders and health care workers in New York and $5 million to several organizations providing food to New Yorkers in need. If this $15 million had been spent by Schwarzman, personally, it would be the equivalent of the median American giving $86.

Rupert Murdoch and family

NET WORTH: $16 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Newspapers, TV networks

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The Australian American media mogul declined to disclose any personal covid-19 relief charitable spending. A family spokesman said the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Australia, founded by Murdoch’s mother, is researching a potential covid-19 treatment thanks, in part, to a $700,000 donation from Lachlan Murdoch, Murdoch’s son and successor at Fox Corp.. That research, however, is also partly funded by a $10 million grant from the Gates Foundation. If Lachlan Murdoch’s $700,000 donation is the extent of the family’s covid-19 charitable spending, that equates to about $4 for the median American.

A family spokesman also highlighted Fox’s covid-19 relief efforts. The company has given $1 million to the City of Los Angeles Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund, combined with Facebook for a $1 million donation to Feeding America, and broadcast a concert that raised $15 million for organizations providing food to the needy. Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch are also forgoing their pay until at least October. Last year, the father and son made about $42 million each, according to corporate filings.

Donald Bren

NET WORTH: $15.3 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Real estate

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: America’s wealthiest real estate baron, Bren declined to comment or offer any details about any covid-19 relief-related giving through a spokesman for his real estate firm, the Irvine Co. Bren’s personal website has a page discussing his philanthropic work, and does not mention any charitable giving related to the covid-19 crisis.

Leonard Lauder

NET WORTH: $15.2 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Estee Lauder

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The chairman emeritus of Estee Lauder — which he inherited from his parents — Lauder declined to comment or answer any questions about charitable giving for covid-19 relief efforts.

John Menard Jr.

NET WORTH: $15.2 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Home improvement stores

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The founder of Menards, the Midwestern chain of home improvement stores, declined to comment or answer any questions about any covid-19 relief giving. A spokesman for the chain declined to say whether Menard had made any charitable spending relating to the coronavirus crisis, and the website for Menards doesn’t mention any crisis relief efforts. In March, the company publicly apologized after Michigan’s attorney general accused the chain of price gouging on face masks, bleach and other cleaning supplies.

Thomas Peterffy

NET WORTH: $14.8 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Discount brokerage

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The founder of the trading firm Interactive Brokers declined to comment or answer any questions about covid-19 relief spending. Interactive Brokers has committed to spending $5 million on crisis relief, according to a news release, and among the organizations that have or will receive its money are Feeding America and the Gates Foundation. If Peterffy personally gave this much to covid-19 relief efforts, it would be the equivalent of the median American giving $33.

Eric Schmidt

NET WORTH: $14.5 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Google

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The former Google chief executive has “committed tens of millions of dollars” to covid-19 relief efforts, according to a spokeswoman. Schmidt declined to specify how much he has agreed to donate in any more detail. For every $10 million Schmidt gives to covid-19 relief, it is the equivalent of the median American giving $67. Much of Schmidt’s money for covid-19 relief has flowed from his foundation — Schmidt Futures — which is funding medical support, personal protective equipment and educational resources for at-risk communities in America and Africa, according to his spokesperson.

Steven Cohen

NET WORTH: $14 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Hedge funds

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The hedge-fund manager and noted art collector has pledged more than $6 million to covid-19 relief efforts through the foundation he runs with his wife, the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation. The Cohens plan to give $1 million each to UCLA and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai for covid-19 research, and hundreds of thousands to food banks in Connecticut, Louisiana, Texas and elsewhere. For the median American, Cohen’s pledged donations equate to giving about $43.

Carl Icahn

NET WORTH: $13.9 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Investments

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The corporate raider turned investor said in a phone interview that he has committed to spending at least $21 million on covid-19 relief efforts, starting with a $3 million donation to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The remaining $18 million, Icahn said, will sit in a fund overseen by his charity — the Foundation for Greater Opportunity — that has disbursed more than $3 million so far, including $2.5 million to the Robin Hood Foundation, which works to fight poverty in New York.

For Icahn, spending $21 million is the equivalent of the median American giving $147 to covid-19 relief.

Pierre Omidyar

NET WORTH: $12.6 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: eBay, PayPal

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Omidyar has given or pledged $18 million so far to a wide variety of causes through the network of nonprofit organizations he supports. Omidyar’s Democracy Fund plans to spend at least $1.5 million supporting local journalism organizations impacted by crashing advertising revenue. Flourish has given $1 million to the Project 100 initiative, which is seeking to raise $100 million to get $1,000 cash payments to 100,000 struggling American families. And Imaginable Futures plans to spend more than $3 million in the United States, Africa and Latin America on child care for essential workers, as well as educational ventures. For the median American, Omidyar’s giving so far equates to about $139.

Donald Newhouse

NET WORTH: $12.5 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Media

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The owner of Advance Publications — the media conglomerate whose properties include Condé Nast, dozens of local newspapers and an ownership stake in Discovery Communications — Newhouse announced in late March a $1 million donation to the World Health Organization through the Samuel I. Newhouse Foundation, named for his father.

Through his son and co-president of Advance, Steven, Donald Newhouse declined to answer questions about any additional covid-19 relief spending he’s done since late March.

“Suggest you Google: Donald Newhouse and Covid-19,” Steven Newhouse wrote in an email reply to an interview request for his father. “He has no comment beyond what he has said publicly.”

For the median American, Donald Newhouse’s giving so far equates to $8.

Ken Griffin

NET WORTH: $12.5 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Hedge funds

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The chief executive and founder of the investment firm Citadel, along with several partners, has given more than $20 million to covid-19 relief efforts, a company spokeswoman said. Money from Griffin and his partners has bought medical supplies for workers in China’s Hubei province, where the pandemic began; food for needy people in Chicago, where Citadel is headquartered; and research on the virus at medical facilities including Weill Cornell Medicine, Rockefeller University and Imperial College London. If the entire $20 million from Citadel came from Griffin, it would be the equivalent of the median American spending $156.

Abigail Johnson

NET WORTH: $12.5 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Money management

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The president and chief executive of Fidelity Investments — where she succeeded her father — Johnson declined to answer any questions or publicly disclose financial specifics of covid-19 relief giving. Johnson and her family have traditionally given anonymously to Boston area charities anonymously, according to a company spokesman. Boston’s Seaport Hotel, owned by Fidelity, has made free hotel rooms available to medical professionals treating covid-19 patients, and the hotel’s kitchen has partnered with a Boston food bank to provide hundreds of meals daily for those in need, according to Loporchio. Fidelity has also been donating food in other regions where it operates, including Utah, North Carolina and Texas. A Fidelity spokesman declined to disclose the financial value of these efforts.

David Tepper

NET WORTH: $12 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Hedge funds

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, and owner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, declined to answer questions about his covid-19 relief giving. A spokesperson for Tepper forwarded a Forbes article in which Tepper said he’d given about $22 million to efforts including Feeding America and Blue Meridian, which is providing direct cash assistance to those in need. Tepper’s foundation has also paid for mobile hotspots with prepaid Internet service for schools in Charlotte, where the Panthers are located.

Tepper told Forbes he expected to give more money as the crisis continued, and implored his fellow billionaires to ramp up their giving.

“We hope that everybody steps up,” Tepper said. “I think in general, in times of need, people have to step up if they have the ability to step up. Period.”

For the median American, Tepper’s giving so far is the equivalent of spending $178.

Gordon Moore

NET WORTH: $11.8 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Intel

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The Intel co-founder declined to detail specific covid-19 relief giving through a spokeswoman for his foundation.

The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation — which funds a variety of organizations and projects in science, environmental conservation and health care — has no plans to increase its spending this year, according to spokeswoman Genny Biggs, but will seek to maintain its budgeted giving, and some of that money will probably go to covid-19 relief efforts. The foundation spends about $315 million annually. If Moore devoted all of that to covid-19 relief, it would be the equivalent of the median American giving nearly $2,600.

Dustin Moskovitz

NET WORTH: $11.4 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Facebook

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Like Gates, Moskovitz has been concerned about the possibility of a pandemic for years and has given tens of millions to programs researching biosecurity and pandemic preparedness through the Open Philanthropy foundation, which he operates with his wife, Cari Tuna.

This year, Moskovitz and Tuna have given $22.5 million to covid-19 relief efforts, including nearly $1.8 million to Harvard for research on serological tests, $627,000 to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai for research on covid-19 testing, and $175,000 to the University of California at Davis for research on antiviral drugs. To the median American, Moskovitz’s covid-19 relief spending to date is the equivalent of about $192, and a spokesman said that figure will rise as the crisis continues.

Philip Anschutz

NET WORTH: $11.3 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Investments

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The 80-year-old billionaire, who made his wealth in industries including energy, railroads, real estate and entertainment, did not reply to multiple requests for comment. He funds the Anschutz Foundation, which has given hundreds of millions over the years to organizations in education, health care and other sectors, primarily in Colorado, where Anschutz lives. The Anschutz Foundation has not announced any coronavirus-related relief.

Charles Butt and family

NET WORTH: $10.7 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Supermarkets

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: Butt — who inherited the Texas supermarket chain HEB from his father, Howard E. Butt — declined to answer any questions or disclose any personal covid-19 relief spending. HEB has announced $3 million in covid-19 giving, which includes $1.2 million for food banks and $300,000 supporting coronavirus research at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute. If Charles Butt gave $3 million, personally, to covid-19 relief efforts, it’d be the equivalent of the median American donating $27.

Hank and Doug Meijer

NET WORTH: $10.7 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Supermarkets

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The brothers — who inherited Meijer, the Midwestern chain of supermarkets, from their father — did not reply to questions regarding their covid-19 relief spending sent to the company’s media relations staff.

The company has spent $9.4 million on covid-19 relief efforts, according to a company spokesman, including $2.2 million to food pantries and $4 million to the United Way. If the Meijers spent that much from their personal wealth, that would be the rough equivalent of the median American giving $85.

Thomas Frist Jr. and family

NET WORTH: $10.2 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Health care

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The co-founder, along with his father, of Hospital Corporation of America, Frist Jr. has given more than $2 million to covid-19 relief efforts through his foundation, including $1 million to Nashville’s covid-19 response fund. Frist’s foundation has also given $1 million to an employee assistance fund at HCA Healthcare, and $400,000 to other covid-19 relief efforts.

“He and his family still feel that HCA employees are part of their extended family,” wrote Pete Bird, president of the First Foundation, in an email.

The $3.4 million that Frist has spent, for the median American, is the equivalent of giving $32. Bird, however, disputed Forbes’ valuation, which he said over-estimates Frist’s net worth.

Jan Koum

NET WORTH: $10.1 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: WhatsApp

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The co-founder of WhatsApp did not reply to multiple requests for comment, nor did spokespeople at Facebook, which now owns WhatsApp.

Stanley Kroenke

NET WORTH: $10 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Real estate

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The owner of several professional sports franchises — including the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche — Kroenke declined to comment or to answer any questions about his covid-19 relief spending. In late April, Kroenke and his son, Josh, released a statement announcing the creation of a covid-19 response fund, which they started with a $500,000 donation.

“In these uncertain times, giving back and supporting the well-being of our families, communities, and ourselves is more important than ever,” the Kroenkes wrote.

The $500,000 the Kroenkes have acknowledged giving, to the median American, is the equivalent of giving $5.

Carl Cook

NET WORTH: $9.6 billion

SOURCE OF WEALTH: Medical devices

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The chief executive of the Cook Group, a medical device company founded by his parents, Cook declined to answer questions about any covid-19 relief spending. His company has not announced any crisis relief spending.