What happened to that photo is now the stuff of Internet mini-legend. When Moon posted it to his Twitter account, viewers were struck by the semicircle of pale white skin revealed as the wind blew his hair away from his otherwise color-filled face. It looked as if the president had “a serious facial tan line,” as Vox put it, or, less charitably, as if he had failed to blend his makeup.

Thousands liked and retweeted the photo and tens of thousands more passed it around, with some inevitably adding mocking commentary along with the hashtag #OrangeFace.

Then Moon’s handiwork attracted the president’s attention. “More fake news,” he tweeted nearly a day after the photo was posted. “This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!”

Part of the intrigue came from the perception that Moon published this less-than-flattering image on a Twitter account which, with the handle “White House Photos,” may sound like an official executive branch account but is not.

Moon, who describes himself as a “White House correspondent. . . . Poet and Pesco Vegetarian” in his Twitter bio, is a bit of a mystery man, even to those who work in the White House’s cramped and bustling press offices. Veteran White House photographers say they have had pleasant encounters with him but add that they know little about him.

In a lengthy direct-message exchange on Twitter (the only way he would agree to respond to questions), he described himself as a freelance photographer, though he wouldn’t say who has employed him since he began taking pictures at the White House five years ago. He did allow that one of his photos was published in a book by CNN reporter Jim Acosta last year, which is true.

“You asked too much personal things,” he wrote when pressed for more information about himself and his work.

But Moon is quick to acknowledge that he has no official connection to the White House; he is merely credentialed to take photos on the premises, as several hundred people are.

As for Trump’s claim that the image was “photoshopped” in an attempt to demean him, Moon says that’s not the case.

However, he has been upfront about one important alteration: After transferring the image from his Canon camera to his iPhone, he used the iPhone’s photo app to adjust the color of the picture. The original image was shot using a slower shutter speed to account for the fading light, creating a lighter image, he said.

“I matched the President’s face where the sunset was reflected when he walked to [the Oval Office],” he wrote. No ill intent, he suggested, just an adjustment to “balance” the picture with the available sunlight (Moon is an avid nature photographer, and posts many pictures of sunset on his Twitter and Instagram feeds).

Wire service and Washington Post photos taken at the same time show the same pale strip of skin around the president’s hairline but with less intense color overall, and thus less of a mask-like effect.