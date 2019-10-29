I'm tired — of my family's reluctance to do anything themselves, their nonstop drama and their self-absorption, which means my wants are rarely heard. I'm also undergoing IVF, which is incredibly emotionally draining. So I want to skip all of it this year and just hang out with my husband and go to a friend's house.

I am in therapy, which has been so helpful toward setting boundaries and taking care of myself, but I still feel this sense of guilt that I'm a terrible daughter and abandoning my family.

— Over It

Over It: You can justify not going by reminding yourself you don’t want to go.

That’s it. That’s how adulthood works: You get to make your own decisions about your time and your travel based on your own accounting of various needs, wants and responsibilities. And all you need to say is, “I’m celebrating at home this year.”

Choosing not to book a restaurant meal for people is not “abandonment.”

Choosing not to drive six hours to celebrate a holiday with people is not “abandonment.”

Choosing not to drive distances and book events that other people annually and openly refuse to drive and/or book for themselves is not “abandonment” — it’s an epiphany.

This is true even if the result of your absence is that three other (presumably) competent adults choose to sit at foodless tables wondering where their holiday is and how they can blame you for their disappointments.

Keep up the therapy; I think you’ll see daylight soon.

And good luck with the IVF.

And happy quiet Thanksgiving.

Dear Carolyn: I'm single, in my early 40s and genuinely consider myself lucky to be surrounded by so many good friends. In my late 20s and early 30s, I was kind of a mess. Lots of emotional issues, my dad died, heartbreak, and just a struggle to figure things out. Over the last six years, things have really started to turn around, with therapy, life changes, work success, a lot of soul-searching and hard work.

Two of my longtime closest friends always used to joke and frame the narrative about what a mess I was. Fair. But they still do it, and every time I even hint at anything — even random things like waiting in line at the DMV — it's still, "Your life is such a mess," or, "You are so ridiculous." I feel like I am stuck in this point in time.

I have expressly told them how that makes me feel, and yet it persists. Anything else I can do besides spending less and less time with them? I don't want a parade for getting my life together, just maybe a little (more) respect.

— Friend

Friend: In direct response to one of these comments:

1. “I got over my past; please tell me you will, soon.”

If needed, 2. “Will you ever drop this? I would like to remain friends.”

If needed, 3. New friends.

If you made these two friends when you were messy, then it might be, perverse as it sounds, part of what they liked about you. You changed, after all; they didn’t.

It’s not unusual for people who emerge from dramatic inner remodeling to find at least some part of their outer world no longer fits — and face a new reckoning with their locations, jobs, habits, hobbies, friends.

Good for you for doing the tough emotional work.

Dear Carolyn: How do I turn someone down for a date when they don't specifically use the word "date"? For example, the other day, my neighbor asked, "Do you want to do something sometime?" Can he be any more vague?

I know he was asking me on a date. If he said "date," it would be easy to say I'm not interested. I am a gay woman and not interested in dating men, but my sexual orientation has not come up in our conversations yet because I barely know him. There's a chance he just wants to hang out as friends, so I don't want to be the one assuming he wants to go on a date with me.

This has happened to me several times, and I'm not sure what to say. Help!

— Not Interested

Not Interested: Your dilemma has its own personal hallmarks, but everyone trying to make new connections is in some sort of awkward spot. So consider helping out your fellow humans and embracing the awkward. “As friends? Sure,” if you’re open to that, or, “No, but thank you for asking,” if you’re not.

