

Exterior of the National Theatre. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Now that “Hamilton” is finally striding into Washington, does it matter which theater is the room where it happens? ¶ It’s at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House starting June 12, although wishful thinking would put it in the National Theatre, for all kinds of reasons. From a business perspective, the Opera House’s trump card is size: 2,360 seats, vs. 1,676 at the National. At eight shows a week, that’s an extra 5,507 seats, which, at $199 a seat, would add over $1 million a week to the bottom line.

“Hamilton” is booked for 14 weeks, which means the Kennedy Center had more than a quarter of a million seats to sell. It would take almost 20 weeks for that many people to see it at the National.

Still, between the musical “Waitress” closing Sunday and the world premiere musical of “Beetlejuice” opening Oct. 14, the National has 19 weeks free. And “Hamilton” was booked two years ago, when the National’s calendar was clear. (And wouldn’t you clear your calendar for “Hamilton”?)

[What you should be seeing in DC theater this week]

I’m going to oversimplify from my outsider’s view; the producers and presenters don’t want to talk much about this, as opposed to the 1980s, when it was open warfare between the dueling venues. (Ah, the good old days.) I’d like to see “Hamilton” at the National because:

● It’s in the heart of downtown. The city is more alive when the National has a hit: That goes for “Mean Girls” or — who knows? — “Beetlejuice.” The buzz of being on Pennsylvania Avenue would double for the politically dynamic “Hamilton,” which, of course, has already squared off once with the Trump administration.

● It could sit down longer. The Kennedy Center is a busy arts center, and the Opera House has lots of constituents; 14 weeks is the longest stand for anything there in recent memory. The National, on the other hand, is almost entirely about Broadway tryouts and tours. It could prioritize an open-ended run.

That’s how it’s going in Chicago, where “Hamilton” opened in October 2016 and is now selling tickets through January 2019. The Windy City box office is audience-friendly: You can buy up to 12 tickets; prices are $75 to $205.

Washington is not Chicago, which has a territorial claim on the great Midwest, and also has a cluster of stages presenting Broadway tours. Washington is a short Acela hop from New York, and producers may want to protect their Broadway product. It took “The Lion King” a decade before its first limited tour to Washington. “Hamilton” would appear to be a different animal, though — a one-of-a-kind powerhouse ripe for months and maybe years after planting its flag in the nation’s capital.



A view from the presidential box shows the interior of the National Theatre. There are only about 25 shows a year in this building now — since the Kennedy Center and other theaters have taken over the big shows in D.C. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

● The National is a more suitable size. “Hamilton” may be a humongous phenomenon, but it’s a human-scale show, playing the 1,321-seat Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway (1,000 seats cozier than the Opera House). It’s not a spectacle, a la “Wicked” or “Lion King” or “Miss Saigon,” and although the pop score is likely to energize almost any room it plays, it’s a language show and a character show. That’s part of why audiences take it to heart.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s lyrics are whip-smart and often fast — you have heard, perhaps, that this is a hip-hop musical? You wonder how it will play when performers have to push it out to an extra 1000 people a night, and you know it will benefit from whichever venue has the clearest sound system. There is no verdict on that, and the Kennedy Center has had severe issues with recent shows (the verbally rapid-fire “Matilda” among them). But the National, which is built like a traditional Broadway theater, has less echo-y airspace than the vaster, rounder Opera House.

There is good news here, and a mystery. The upside is that the National — run by Chicago-based JAM Theatricals for over five years now — is finding itself after hitting a low point in 2011, when the theater was dark for 11 months. It’s good to see the likes of “Waitress” and the Tony-winning “Fun Home” at the National, and “Beetlejuice” follows “Mean Girls” as the second straight autumn pre-Broadway tryout. The National’s 2018-2019 slate features a slate of six Equity-tour musicals, including “Finding Neverland” and “School of Rock.”

Meanwhile, the Opera House snagged big attractions “Aladdin” and “Hello, Dolly!” Here’s the rub: There’s new management at the Kennedy Center, too, with Jeffrey Finn heading theatrical programming. (The “Hamilton” booking predated Finn’s 2016 hiring.) Finn seems to be eyeing the 1,164-seat Eisenhower Theater, where he is producing most of his “Broadway Center Stage” concerts and where musicals will command the stage this summer (“Ain’t Too Proud,” “The Color Purple”) and next (“Falsettos,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Dear Evan Hansen”).

All of that means the city’s menu for Broadway tours and tryouts is expanding, and there’s an air of cooperation: Subscribing to the National was one way to get access to “Hamilton” tickets at the Kennedy Center. Stoking the old rivalry wouldn’t be the worst thing for audiences, though. You’ll be back, “Hamilton.” And maybe the National will get the next shot.