

The 1980 horror classic “The Shining” is among the additions to the National Film Registry this year. (AF archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

The National Film Registry, a list of films chosen for preservation because of their “cultural, historic and aesthetic” significance to the nation’s film heritage, just turned 30.

As the Librarian of Congress has done every year since 1989 — when the first films to be selected for that honor included “Citizen Kane” and “Star Wars” — Carla Hayden on Wednesday announced 25 additions to the registry. Chosen with input from the National Film Preservation Board, which also considers online nominations from the public, this year’s list ranges from the 1980 horror classic “The Shining” to a 29-second film that is thought to be the earliest example of African American intimacy on screen. Dubbed “Something Good — Negro Kiss,” that 1898 micro-movie captures a brief smooch between vaudeville actors Saint Suttle and Gertie Brown.

The registry, which now numbers 750 titles, is limited to works that are at least 10 years old. Ang Lee’s 2005 “Brokeback Mountain” — one of this year’s honorees — is officially the youngest film in a collection that includes work dating back to 1891. In a statement, Lee explained that he never intended for his film to be polemic. “I simply wanted to tell a purely western love story between two cowboys,” Lee said. “To my great surprise, the film ended up striking a deep chord with audiences.”

Other 2018 honorees include, as always, a mix of genres, with the 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park” and the musicals “On the Town” (1949) and “My Fair Lady” (1964) keeping company with Disney’s “Cinderella” (1950) and “Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People.” (Released in 1984, that 10-minute animation by Ayoka Chenzira offers a critique of Eurocentric beauty standards.) Examples of classic film noir include “Leave Her to Heaven” (1945) and “The Lady From Shanghai” (1947), the latter of which has inspired numerous imitators eager to copy its hall-of-mirrors climax — including, most recently, the Dwayne Johnson thriller “Skyscraper.”

But perhaps the most intriguing title on this year’s registry is “The Shining,” Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of the Stephen King novel about a husband and father going mad in a haunted hotel, over the course of the offseason.

According to Andrew Wodzianski — a Washington-based artist, academic and self-described “Shining” fanatic — the film’s greatness lies not in what Kubrick added to King’s story, but in what he leaves out. (In a 2013 performance piece, Wodzianski re-created the “novel” written by Jack Nicholson’s character in the movie, painstakingly typing out the words “All work and no play make Jack a dull boy” nearly 5,000 times.)

One scene, featuring a glimpsed sex act between a man in a bear costume and another dressed in white tie, is left open to endless speculation and personal interpretation, because Kubrick, unlike King, tells us nothing else about those enigmatic characters.

“The essence of horror is the unknown,” says Wodzianski, who describes Nicholson’s Jack Torrance not as the film’s villain, but a “victim” of the hotel’s latent evil.

Los Angeles filmmaker Rodney Ascher, whose 2012 documentary “Room 237” unearths several of the most startling fan theories that have developed about the meaning and symbolism of Kubrick’s richly allusive film, agrees, citing that same-sex scene in his analysis of “The Shining’s” brilliance.

“Those two characters appear nowhere else in the film,” he notes, “but they do appear in the book. Including them without explaining who they are — one of many provocative and clever deletions that Kubrick made — generates a mood that is as beautiful as it is baffling and inexplicable.”

Ascher also concurs with Wodzianski’s assessment of Nicholson’s homicidal character, calling him “relatable.” (Yes, you read that right. This, about a guy who busts open a bathroom door with an ax — crying maniacally, “Heeere’s Johnny!” — to get to his terrified wife. Ascher is quick to note that King himself was battling his own demons — alcoholism — when he wrote “The Shining,” making it kind of an autobiography.)

In Ascher’s telling, the Jack Torrance of Kubrick’s film isn’t the monster of our nightmares, but a manifestation of the viewer’s “shadow self,” our collective id, as it were. Put another way, Torrance is someone both terrifyingly unknown and recognizably human. As John Fell Ryan, a musician and one of the subjects of Ascher’s documentary, describes his own descent into cinematic obsession — which involves screening “The Shining” forward and backward simultaneously — “I feel like I am becoming Jack Torrance.”

In Ascher and Wodzianki’s view, it is precisely that sense of identification that elevates “The Shining” beyond schlock horror to art, placing the film in the same pantheon, Ascher says, as other tales of the victim-villain: “Dracula,” Frankenstein” and “King Kong,” for instance.

Each of which, it should be noted, is already included in the National Film Registry.

Films selected for the 2018 National Film Registry:

“Bad Day at Black Rock” (1955)

“Broadcast News” (1987)

“Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

“Cinderella” (1950)

“Days of Wine and Roses” (1962)

“Dixon-Wanamaker Expedition to Crow Agency” (1908)

“Eve’s Bayou” (1997)

“The Girl Without a Soul” (1917)

“Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People” (1984)

“Hearts and Minds” (1974)

“Hud” (1963)

“The Informer” (1935)

“Jurassic Park” (1993)

“The Lady From Shanghai” (1947)

“Leave Her to Heaven” (1945)

“Monterey Pop” (1968)

“My Fair Lady” (1964)

“The Navigator” (1924)

“On the Town” (1949)

“One-Eyed Jacks” (1961)

“Pickup on South Street” (1953)

“Rebecca” (1940)

“The Shining” (1980)

“Smoke Signals” (1998)

“Something Good — Negro Kiss” (1898)