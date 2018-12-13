With a single tweet of a news site’s crowdfunding effort, the Murdoch family’s political fissures were out there for all to see.

“I’m supporting something different: The Correspondent, a movement for #unbreakingnews. Will you join me?” tweeted Kathryn Murdoch, the daughter-in-law of Fox News co-founder Rupert Murdoch on Thursday.

The Correspondent is a Dutch-language news site that launched in 2013 and is funded by its “members,” who have more control than a media organization’s average subscriber. The website reached its $2.5 million crowd-funding goal that it needs to launch an English-language companion.

The Dutch site has 61,000 members who pay 70 euros, or about $80, per year to support 21 full-time writers digging into topics that are decidedly unsexy.

“The metaphor we use is that the news will tell you the weather, we want to tell you about the climate,” said Rob Wijnberg, the Dutch founding editor of the site. It’s about as far from the usual digital media upstart as you can imagine.

Beats at the Correspondent are determined by the members, who suggest areas of coverage. The Dutch site writes about climate change, changes to a renewable energy economy, aging, progress, animals and plants. In other words, “gradual developments in society that help you understand the way the world works,” Wijnberg said.

The un-Fox News news, in other words.

Among current and former executives of Murdoch’s company, Kathryn Murdoch’s disdain for Fox News is well known. She had similar dislike of the channel’s late creator Roger Ailes, according to former Fox executives. Her husband, James Murdoch, is the younger son of Rupert Murdoch. He has told friends that he is embarassed by some of what appears on Fox News and is leaving the family company after the sale of the majority of 21st Century Fox closes, which is expected next year.

James’s older brother, Lachlan, resists defining his politics but is more conservative than his brother. He will stay on as chief executive of “new” Fox, where he will continue to work alongside his iconoclastic father running the new company, which will comprise Fox News, Fox Sports and Fox Television.

A spokeswoman for 21st Century Fox declined to comment.

Kathryn Murdoch, who did not respond to a cell phone message, once worked for the Clinton Climate Initiative and now is co-founder and president of the Quadrivium Foundation, an organization she and her husband created to invest in groups that protect natural resources, science, civic life, childhood health and equal opportunity, according to the group’s website. She regularly tweets about climate issues and progressive causes.

But her last name still carries a certain connotation and whatever she does in the media space, however small, attracts attention. Murdoch felt compelled to add to her original tweet later in the day: “To clarify, this is a crowd funding retweet. The whole point is that The Correspondent is owned by all of its ‘founding members,’ and anyone can be one.”

Wijnberg backed this up. “There are 42,000 people who became a member in the last four weeks,” he said. “She is just one of them.”

In addition to Murdoch, the site’s high-profile supporters include New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen, producer and writer Judd Apatow, and civil rights activist and Black Lives Matter supporter Deray Mckesson.

A median contribution is $36. The largest donation to the site’s U.S. effort is $25,000, but Wijnberg can’t say who made it because the site has a strict privacy policy. “Everyone has the same kind of membership. We are not trying to step into the culture war in the United States,” he added.