And for decades, the country industrial complex’s most flagrant problem has been with gender imbalance on the radio, an inexplicable unfairness that only continues to erode faith in this music’s fundamental premise. Why should anyone rely on country music to convey human truth when its biggest songs are only being sung by half of the humans?

At least the other half got to sing at Wednesday night’s CMA Awards in Nashville. The telecast’s hosts, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, opened the show belting sunbeams. The Highwomen, a poised new supergroup, sang in genuflection to Tammy Wynette. Tanya Tucker ripped into her 1972 hit “Delta Dawn” like a kid opening Christmas presents. And that wasn’t even half of the generation-spanning, lung-depleting opening medley.

But despite the show’s best efforts, the next three hours were defined by what viewers didn’t hear. Nobody shouted out the Dixie Chicks, who famously criticized President George W. Bush onstage in 2003, then got banned from the country airwaves, summarily and permanently. Nobody called out those very radio programmers who continue to silence women’s voices 16 years later. Before the telecast, out on the red carpet, Jennifer Nettles had the words “EQUAL PLAY” scrawled on the train attached to her power suit. By showtime, she seemed to have stashed the garment under her seat.

The closest thing to a rally cry came after an all-woman singalong to Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush,” a waltz from 2014 about a love triangle made controversial by its suggestion of a same-sex kiss. Surrounded by a nine ascending stars, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild said, “You’re looking at the future of country music right here!” That felt good. But weren’t we actually looking at country music’s present? The current reality that radio refuses to show us?

That moment felt connected to the big questions. Where is country music right now? Who’s it speaking for, who’s it being sold to, and how much do those two groups overlap? Famed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns didn’t bother trying to answer any of those riddles in his sweeping series “Country Music,” which traces the tradition from its recorded origins in the 1920s to the immortalization of Garth Brooks in the mid-’90s. Following dozens of crisscrossing starpaths, “Country Music” ultimately tells a happy story of the music’s many triumphs while quietly sidestepping its failures. Country’s ugliest chapters — Spade Cooley brutally murdering his wife, or the astonishingly racist songs of David Allan Coe, for instance — are not mentioned.

Thankfully, “Country Music” addresses the “tokenism” that women felt in the ’60s and ’70s, an era in which Loretta Lynn championed reproductive freedom (“The Pill”), Jeannie C. Riley snarled at small-town hypocrisy (“Harper Valley P.T.A.”) and Wynette evaporated taboos surrounding marital dysfunction (“D-I-V-O-R-C-E”). Today’s country music could use more songs like those, and when we’re lucky enough to get them they’re almost always sung by women. It’s hard to imagine a man singing Kacey Musgraves’s “Follow Your Arrow,” a song from 2013 about accepting other people’s sexual identities. It’s nearly impossible to imagine any man who performed at Wednesday night’s CMAs scoring a massive hit by singing, “I got a boy crush.” Maybe someday.

On Wednesday night, the CMAs remained stuck in the present, nodding to the most essential women’s voices while largely bestowing its highest honors on men. The ceremony ended with Underwood losing the show’s biggest trophy to Brooks, now a seven-time entertainer of the year. Halfway through this mess, Lady Antebellum sang a despairing love song, and one lyric jumped right out of context: “What if it never gets better?”

We’re often told that the long arc of the moral universe bends toward justice, but we’re too tiny in the scope of history to see the curve ourselves. Were we hearing it when Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson sang “The Rainbow Connection” near the close of the show? This paralyzing duet seemed to be taking the smallest steps in the right direction: a legendary old man passing his torch to a visionary young woman; a battered voice synchronizing with a fresh one. At one point, Nelson strained to push his rasp high enough to meet Musgraves in harmony. It sounded beautiful. It sounded like work.

