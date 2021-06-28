Though Fofanah had been a caregiver before the pandemic and liked the work helping patients, her hours weren’t guaranteed from week to week, so she never knew how much child care she’d need or what days she’d need it. Nor did she know how much money she could expect to earn in any given month, or where she’d be assigned to work. Fofanah, who lives in Silver Spring, doesn’t have a car, so she had to rely on public transportation, adding time to her commutes and dollars to her cumulative babysitting costs. When she did the math on the expenses of actually going to work vs. how much she was making, Fofanah came to the frustrating realization that some days she was barely breaking even.