Those who closely follow zebra news may have noticed that the Maryland zebras are not the first ones to escape captivity this year, although they are the only ones who managed to stay free for more than a few hours. In May, an “agitated” zebra escaped the Triple W livestock auction in Cookeville, Tenn., and ran onto a highway. Earlier this month, two zebras escaped from an Illinois pumpkin patch — to the surprise of Jacob Goebbert, who’d gotten the zebras on loan from an exotic animal farm in Wisconsin to jazz up the fall festivities at Goebbert’s Farm. Their enclosure had high fences, Goebbert told The Post. “We’re still doing somewhat of an internal investigation of how exactly they were able to escape.”