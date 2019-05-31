

Betty Buckley and the national touring company of "Hello, Dolly!" (Julieta Cervantes)

JUNE 4

Hello, Dolly!

Betty Buckley stars in Jerry Herman’s Tony Award-winning musical about Dolly Gallagher Levi, a matchmaker who travels from Yonkers to New York to find a wife for a wealthy merchant. At the Kennedy Center. Through July 7.

5

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Lucas Hnath’s sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 play finds Nora returning home to seek closure after the demise of her marriage. Staged by Round House Theatre at the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Lansburgh Theatre. Through June 30.

6

Beauty and the Beast

Based on the Disney film, the fairy tale tells the story of Belle, a young woman from a French village, whose attempt to rescue her father leads her to meet the Beast. At Creative Cauldron. Through June 23.

The Oldest Boy: A Play in Three Ceremonies

In Sarah Ruhl’s play, a young boy of an American mother and a Tibetan father is the supposed reincarnation of a Buddhist spiritual leader. At Spooky Action Theater. Through June 30.

7

Byhalia, Mississippi

Evan Linder’s play centers on a working-class white couple who give birth to a biracial child. The husband questions the wife’s betrayal. At the Kennedy Center. Through July 7.

Gwen and Ida

Playwright David S. Kessler’s story about two forgotten heroines. Staged by Nu Sass Productions and Uncle Funsy at Caos On F. Through June 29.

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

Scena Theatre presents Bertolt Brecht’s play about the mobster who took over the Cauliflower Trust business in 1930s Chicago. At Atlas Performing Arts Center. Through July 14.

11

Falsettos

William Finn and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical revolves around the life of a gay man named Marvin and his small family, their psychiatrist and lesbian neighbors. Starring Nick Adams and Eden Espinosa. At the Kennedy Center. Through June 23.

14

HERstory: Love Forever

Five women show up at a hospital to help rescue the genre of hip-hop personified as “H.E.R.” Written and directed by Goldie Patrick. At the Kennedy Center. Through June 15.

15

Ripcord

David Lindsay-Abaire’s farce about mismatched elderly roommates at the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility. At Andrew Keegan Theatre. Through July 6.

The Second City’s America; It’s Complicated!

The famed Chicago-based comedy troupe returns with its signature satire that skewers pop culture and politics. At the Kennedy Center. Through Aug. 11.

18

Blackbeard

The infamous pirate, wanted by the British army, embarks on a global adventure with his swashbuckling crew to search for an undead army of the sea. The new musical comes from the writers of “The Witches of Eastwick.” At Signature Theatre. Through July 14.

Pantheon

Artist Craig Jaster leads a live musical score for Happenstance Theater’s new 1940s-style production about a group of workers who mine the Underworld. At Joe's Movement Emporium. Through July 1.

19

Every Brilliant Thing

Actor Alexander Strain reprises his solo turn as a mother’s suicide attempt inspires a boy to write a list of things to live for. Soon, the list takes on a life of its own. At Studio Theatre. Through July 7.

Twisted Melodies

Kelvin Roston Jr. stars as the ’70s soul singer and composer Donny Hathaway. Presented by Mosaic Theater Company at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. Through July 21.

21

Roald Dahl’s ‘Matilda the Musical’

Matilda Wormwood teams up with her classmates to take on the tyrannical principal Agatha Trunchbull. At Olney Theatre Center. Through July 21.

27

L’homme Cirque: The One-Man Circus

Renowned high-wire dancer David Dimitri presents his one-man show. At Strathmore. Through July 7.

JULY 5

Contemporary American Theater Festival

A presentation of six new plays in repertory, including “My Lord, What a Night” by Deborah Brevoort and “Wrecked” by Greg Kalleres. At Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W.Va. Through July 28.

9

2019 Capital Fringe Festival

A showcase of 89 productions in eight venues around the Washington area. Highlights include Mike Daisey’s “A People’s History” and Robin Bell’s interactive “Arcade.” Through July 28.

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns

Michael Urie directs this one-man show about a terrible wedding guest, who runs into his ex and shows up drunk the night before a Palm Springs wedding. At Studio Theatre. Through July 28.

The Band’s Visit

The musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards and revolves around the Egyptian Police Band lost in a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. At the Kennedy Center. Through Aug. 4.

LadyM

Three witches make a potion and cast a spell in this production based on the stories of D.C. women and their reflections on menstruation. Produced by the D.C. playwrights’ collective, the Welders. At Joe’s Movement Emporium. Through July 27.

10

Hamlet

Michael Urie returns to star in retiring artistic director Michael Kahn’s final Shakespearean staging for the Shakespeare Theatre Company, set in a modern surveillance state in Denmark. At the Shakespeare Theatre Company. Through July 21.

11

Ann

Emmy Award-winning actress and writer Holland Taylor presents a comedic story about the outspoken 1990s Texas governor Ann Richards. At Arena Stage. Through Aug. 11.

Be More Chill

The current Broadway musical, produced here on a small scale by the emerging Northern Virginia troupe Monumental Theatre, is based on the teen novel about a high school boy who learns to gain self-confidence the hard way. At Ainslie Arts Center. Through July 29.

12

American Spies and Other Homegrown Fables

The Japanese-American Ishii family tries their best to assimilate and dispel their neighbors’ fears as the nation faces war. At NextStop Theatre Company. Through Aug. 4.

16

Freestyle Love Supreme

An improv stage show created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale performed by Miranda, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Daveed Diggs and more. At the Kennedy Center. Through July 21.

17

Tiger Style!

Chinese American siblings Albert Chen, a computer programmer, and Jennifer, a doctor, mount a rebellion against their mother while on a tour of China. At Olney Theatre Center. Through Aug. 18.

Treasure Island

Orphan Jane Hawkins sets off on a wild hunt with a band of buccaneers. At Synetic Theater. Through Aug. 18.

18

Disney’s Aladdin

From the producer of “The Lion King” comes the stage production of the Disney favorite. At the Kennedy Center. Through Sept. 7.

AUG. 3

Legally Blonde

Based on the hit movie, the musical production chronicles the journey of Elle Woods. At Keegan Theatre. Through Aug. 25.

6

Dear Evan Hansen

Young Evan Hansen pens a letter and tells a lie that snowballs into something worse in this award-winning show written by Steven Levenson, with a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. At the Kennedy Center. Through Sept. 8.

9

The War Boys

Three young men and childhood friends learn what it means to be American as they patrol the U.S./Mexican border. Produced by Ally Theatre Company at Joe’s Movement Emporium. Through Aug. 31.

11

Assassins

A Sondheim vaudeville musical that journeys through the minds of nine assassins, including John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald. At Signature Theatre. Through Sept. 29.

21

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine

Once rich and successful, Undine finds herself broke and pregnant after her husband steals her money in this play by Pulitzer Prize and MacArthur Genius Award winner Lynn Nottage. At Atlas Performing Arts Center. Through Sept. 22.

28

Cabaret

The famed 1966 Kander and Ebb musical is set in Weimar Germany. At Olney Theatre Center. Through Oct. 6.

SEPT. 3

1 Henry IV

Award-winning actor Edward Gero stars as Falstaff in the Shakespeare play. At Folger Theatre. Through Oct. 13.

4

Love Sick

A discontented wife learns that she has a new admirer in this musical set to Middle-Eastern harmonics. Directed by Christopher Renshaw and choreographed by Matt Cole. At Theater J. Through Sept. 29.