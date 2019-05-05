A capacity audience was on hand Saturday night at the Library of Congress for the Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Vogt Trio. Its members are the siblings, cellist Tanja and violinist Christian Tetzlaff, and pianist Lars Vogt, all of them distinguished, even celebrated German musicians.

Vogt is an unostentatious pianist, save for the occasional facial expression mirroring the music. With low wrists he achieves vivid articulation and pliant phrasing. For him, the pedal is a coloristic device rather than an aid to legato; his left hand is one of the subtlest in the business. Christian Tetzlaff ranks high on most lists of the finest violinists. His unique sound, as varied in character as the music itself, is crystal clear and his pitch inerrant. Tanja Tetzlaff’s full, rich cello sound is equal to every interpretive challenge. She shares with her brother an impeccably agile bow technique capable of tremendous volume without digging into the strings. Her vibrato is a conscious expressive choice rather than a tic. Of these three keen listeners, she may be the most attentive. Their combined musical voice speaks with incontestable integrity.

Mozart’s Trio in B-flat, K. 502, was buoyant and beautifully balanced. Following a slow movement that struck a note of serene tranquility, the finale fairly brimmed to overflowing with joy.

The concert concluded with Dvorak’s Trio in F Minor, Op. 65, imbued with subtle shadings and wide dynamic contrasts, veering between veiled mystery and proud proclamation.

Most impressive, however, was the second Piano Trio of Shostakovich from 1944. Tanja Tetzlaff’s high-range cello solo at the beginning could have been the barely audible cry of an abandoned infant. After an explosive Scherzo, Vogt’s chords introducing the slow movement evoked sepulcher doors swinging open to reveal the ghastly inroads of decay inside. When it was over, the audience sat a good five seconds in stunned silence before erupting into shouts and applause.