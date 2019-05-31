

The Houston Grand Opera performs “The Barber of Seville” in 2018. Wolf Trap Opera will use the sets and costumes from the Houston Grand Opera for their performance of the famous opera later this summer. (Lynn Lane/ Houston Grand Opera)

JUNE 2

‘The Tale of Serse’

The In Series presents a new adaptation of Handel’s “Serse” paired with the poetry of Rumi. At Atlas Performing Arts Center. Through June 9.

6

National Symphony Orchestra

Gianandrea Noseda closes the subscription season with Dvorak’s New World Symphony on a program that also includes Copland’s “Billy the Kid” and — a change from the original program — De Falla songs with mezzo Isabel Leonard. At the Kennedy Center. Through June 9.

8

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Marin Alsop leads Mahler’s Symphony No. 9. At the Music Center at Strathmore.

National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic

Andrew Grams leads Mozart’s Bassoon Concerto in B-flat major, Anna Clyne’s “Abstractions” and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 in G major. At the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center.

9

Krakauer-Tagg Duo

Clarinetist David Krakauer and percussionist Kathleen Tagg perform a program called Breath and Hammer, with works by Kinan Azmeh, John Zorn and Roberto Rodríguez. At National Gallery of Art, West Building.

The Washington Chorus

The chorus ends its season with James MacMillan’s “Cantos Sagrados” and Maurice Duruflé’s “Requiem” conducted by Christopher Bell. At National Presbyterian Church.

12

Emily Wells

The visionary composer and producer builds a “new instrument” out of percussion, strings and synthesizer, and then plays it. At National Gallery of Art, East Building.

13

Adelphi Quartet

The quartet, formed at the National Orchestral Institute and Festival two years ago, performs works by Alberto Ginastera, Jessie Montgomery, Ravel and Beethoven. At MilkBoy ArtHouse.

14

National Symphony Orchestra

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the first installment of a three-part festival dedicated to Mozart by pairing the overture to “The Marriage of Figaro” and Symphony No. 35 in D major “Haffner.” At the Kennedy Center. Through June 15.

15

National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic

David Alan Miller conducts an all-American program of Tower, Gershwin, Harbison and Piston, which will be recorded for release on Naxos. At the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center.

16

Inscape Chamber Orchestra

Richard Scerbo leads the orchestra in a program dedicated to the legacy of Paul Hindemith, based on one of Leonard Bernstein’s Young People’s Concerts. At National Gallery of Art, West Building.

18

National Symphony Orchestra

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the second installment of a three-part celebration of Mozart that includes the overture to “Don Giovanni,” as well as Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat with soloist Abel Pereira and Mozart’s Symphonies No. 25 and 40, both in G minor. At the Kennedy Center. Through June 19.

21

National Symphony Orchestra

Nathalie Stutzmann closes out the three-part festival celebrating Mozart with the overture to “The Magic Flute” and Symphony No. 41 in C “Jupiter.” Flutist Aaron Goldman and harpist Adriana Horne wil be featured. At the Kennedy Center. Through June 22.

Noah Getz and Friends

Saxophonist Getz performs as part of the Fourth Friday Sound Sketch series. At National Gallery of Art.

22

National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic and Wolf Trap Opera

Ravel’s “L’heure espagnole” is performed in a semi-staged version with soloists from the Wolf Trap Opera, alongside selections by Britten and Strauss. At the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center.

‘The World Turned Upside Down’

Wolf Trap Opera presents a double bill of Gluck’s “Merlin’s Island” and Viktor Ullmann’s “The Emperor of Atlantis.” At the Barns at Wolf Trap. Through June 30.

23

Air Force Strings

The group performs works by Astor Piazzolla, Carlos Fariñas and William Grant Still. At National Gallery of Art, West Building.

29

National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic

Michael Stern brings the festival to a close with Anna Clyne’s “This Midnight Hour,” Wagner’s Prelude to Act I from “Lohengrin” and Mahler’s Symphony No. 5. At the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center.

JULY 3

Serenade! Washington D.C. Choral Festival 2019

Co-presenters the Kennedy Center and Classical Movements address themes of migration and identity with performers from France, Mongolia, Iran and other countries. At multiple locations. Through July 9.

11

‘The Juliet Letters’

Urban Arias offers a new production based on Elvis Costello’s 1993 album of the same name, dealing with universal themes of love and loss from multiple points of view. At Signature Theatre. Through July 14.

14

Steinway Series: Neave Trio

Violinist Anna Williams, pianist Eri Nakamura and cellist Mikhail Veselov make their SAAM debut. At Smithsonian American Art Museum.

19

‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

Wolf Trap Opera presents Strauss’s opera, with Alexandria Shiner and Ian Koziara as Ariadne and Bacchus. At the Barns at Wolf Trap. Through July 27.

23

Master Class with Lawrence Brownlee

Wolf Trap’s 2019 artist-in-residence discusses stagecraft with young singers in a master class open to the public. At Wolf Trap Center for Education.

26

National Symphony Orchestra

NSO music director Gianandrea Noseda leads Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D major, with soloist Ning Feng. At Wolf Trap, Filene Center.

The State Singers

The group, composed of alumni of Wolf Trap Opera and members of military choruses and the Metropolitan Opera, makes its D.C. debut. At the Barns at Wolf Trap.

28

NSO Summer Music Institute Orchestra

Brahms’s Symphony No. 1 in C minor is performed. At the Kennedy Center.

AUG. 4

Virginia Commonwealth University’s Global Summer Institute of Music

A free showcase of highlights from VCU’s program, featuring both established and rising artists. At the Kennedy Center.

5

The Washington International Piano Festival Recital

Participants in the 10-year-old educational festival close out their program. At the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage.

6

Choralis Sing-Along

Artistic director Gretchen Kuhrmann leads a singalong of Brahms’ “Ein deutsches Requiem” in German. At Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

9

‘The Barber of Seville’

For its annual large-scale production, the Wolf Trap Opera performs Rossini’s classic opera with Johnathan McCullough as Figaro. At Wolf Trap, Filene Center.

11

Steinway Series: Natalia Kazaryan

The pianist performs selections from Clara Schumann, Lili Boulanger, Amy Beach and Grazyna Bacewicz. At Smithsonian American Art Museum.

13

Choralis Sing-Along

Artistic director Gretchen Kuhrmann leads a singalong of Mozart’s “Requiem.”At Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

14

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra

The orchestra makes its Wolf Trap debut under conductor Long Yu, with Alisa Weilerstein as soloist in Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in B minor. At Wolf Trap, Filene Center.

15

PostClassical Ensemble

“The Reinvention of Arnold Schoenberg” explores parallels between non-tonal music and abstract painting. Part of PostClassical Ensemble’s Music and Migration series. At the Phillips Collection.

16

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Lincoln Center artistic director of jazz and famed trumpeter Wynton Marsalis performs with the orchestra. At Wolf Trap, Filene Center.

22

PostClassical Ensemble

“The Spiritual in White America’” shows how black spirituals were turned into fare for white concert stages, with readings from black authors. Part of PostClassical Ensemble’s Music and Migration series. At the Phillips Collection.

SEPT. 8

Mount Vernon Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra

Israeli American cellist Amit Peled’s newly created chamber orchestra performs Vivaldi. At Bender JCC of Greater Washington.