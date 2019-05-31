

Eva Moolchan performs as Sneaks at Songbyrd Cafe in Washington. Her latest album, “Highway Hypnosis,” was released in January on Merge Records. The multi-instrumentalist performs June 23 at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage. (Kyle Gustafson For The Washington Post)

JUNE 3

Blood Orange

The prolific polymath Dev Hynes opens for onetime collaborator Florence + the Machine. At Merriweather Post Pavilion.

4

Jamila Woods

The Chicago R&B singer seamlessly blends biting political commentary into enchanting, soulful tunes on her latest album, “Legacy! Legacy!” At Union Stage.

5

Dead Meadow

The stoner rockers, once locally based, make their return to the city with their long-anticipated album, “The Nothing They Need.” At Black Cat.

6

Secret Society

An ’80s- and ’90s-themed dance floor party will be led by this local sextet. At City Winery.

7

Anat Cohen Quartet

The Grammy-nominated clarinetist/saxophonist leads this quartet to kick off the D.C. Jazz Festival. At the Hamilton.

Charly Bliss

One of the most infectiously fun rock bands will play from their stellar second album, “Young Enough.” At U Street Music Hall.

The High and Wides

These apostles of hillbilly boogie specialize in a hallucinogenic brand of bluegrass. At Comet Ping Pong.

8

Cécile McLorin Salvant

This 29-year-old singer is becoming one of the most captivating forces in all of jazz. At the Hamilton.

9

Hailu Mergia

The part-time local cabdriver, part-time Ethiopian music sensation plays in his adopted hometown following the revitalization of his decades-old music and the superb new album “Lala Belu.” At the Hamilton.

19

Willie Nelson & Family

The legendary 86-year-old country outlaw will perform classics as well as new songs from “Ride Me Back Home,” his 69th studio album. At Merriweather Post Pavilion.

20

Denzel Curry

One of the most tantalizing voices from Florida’s thriving rap scene opens for teen goth pop wunderkind Billie Eilish. At the Anthem.

21

T.I. and Backyard

The Atlanta rapper pairs up with Anwan Glover of D.C.’s own Backyard Band. At the Anthem.

22

Bebel Gilberto

The daughter of Brazilian bossa nova royalty is an electric performer in her own right. At the Birchmere.

23

Sneaks

Eva Moolchan will perform her alluring, genre-melding missives at a free concert. At the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage.

24

Vybe Band

Ivy City’s winery is quickly becoming the home to catch some of the city’s go-go staples, including this nearly 20-year-old former R&B cover band. At City Winery.

28

Helado Negro

The synth-folker’s “This Is How You Smile” is a beautiful ode to his upbringing in South Florida. At U Street Music Hall.

Jawbox

Local post-hardcore legends embark on their first tour in over 20 years with a two-night stand. At the 9:30 Club, through June 29.

29

WiFiGawd & Friends

One of Washington’s finest young rappers brings a showcase to the pizza parlor. At Comet Ping Pong.

JULY 6

Washington’s Immigrant & Refugee Music Festival

Headlining is Washington’s own Tabi Bonney, a rapper whose musical roots cross generations and oceans: Tabi’s late father, Itadi Bonney, was one of the biggest music stars of his native Togo. At Echostage.

12

Elikeh

The local Afro-pop/jazz fusion group provides the perfect summer soundtrack for the annual outdoor concert series. At National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden.

Model Home & Daniel Bachman

Otherworldly electronic/hip-hop courtesy of Model Home merges with Bachman, a Virginia guitar virtuoso, for one of the most exciting concerts of the summer. At Smithsonian American Art Museum.

14

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

The New Orleans-born trumpeter is one of the most intriguing young minds in jazz as he combines a distinct playing style with dizzying polyrhythms. At City Winery.

15

Bill Callahan

The prolific singer-songwriter plays at the charming Barracks Row movie theater/performance hall. At Miracle Theatre.

16

Amyl and the Sniffers

This Australian garage rock quartet have burst onto the scene with ferocious, hooky tunes from their debut self-titled album. At U Street Music Hall.

23

Titus Andronicus

One of the decade’s consistently great rock bands returns to more intimate digs to play songs off their forthcoming album, “An Obelisk.” At Comet Ping Pong.

28

Reba McEntire

The country star and recent Kennedy Center honoree plays the Vienna amphitheater. At Wolf Trap, Filene Center.

30

Herbie Hancock & Kamasi Washington

A legend of jazz unites with the presently anointed “savior” of the genre. At Wolf Trap, Filene Center.

AUG. 2

Duster

Influential spacey slowcore veterans return to the stage after a nearly 20-year dormancy. At Black Cat.

Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison

The Northern Virginia-raised country/rockabilly singer brings her husband onstage for a homecoming show. At the Birchmere.

9

Neurosis

The metal legends make a stop in town potentially bearing new sludgy tunes. At the 9:30 Club.

10

Veronneau

The local bossa nova powerhouse celebrates the 50-year-anniversary of the Arlington summer concert series. At Lubber Run Amphitheater.

22

Alex Lahey

Some of the best pop-punk hooks in music right now are coming courtesy of this 26-year-old Australian. At U Street Music Hall.

SEPT. 5

Jenny Lewis

The dreamy L.A. troubadour brings songs from her outstanding new album “On the Line.” At the Anthem.

6

Mdou Moctar

One of the most magnetic guitar albums of recent memory, “Ilana (The Creator),” came courtesy of this Nigerien singer. At Black Cat.

7

Hatchie

A budding young indie rock star who blends compassionate songwriting with catchy guitar riffs. At DC9.

Kacey Musgraves

The country pop star takes a victory lap in celebration of her dazzling, Grammy-winning “Golden Hour.” At Wolf Trap, Filene Center.