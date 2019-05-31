

Step Afrika! celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. (Sekou Luke)

JUNE 2

Ballet Across America with Miami City Ballet

Dancers from Miami City Ballet will perform Balanchine’s “Walpurgisnacht Ballet,” Justin Peck’s “Heatscape” and other works. At the Kennedy Center Opera House.

DanceAfrica, DC 2019

Commemorate the African diaspora with performances and classes at this 32nd annual festival. At Dance Place.

8

Celebrating 25 Years: Step Afrika! Home Performance Series

“Thula,” a new contemporary stepping piece, makes its world premiere during the company’s 25th anniversary season. At Hartke Theatre at the Catholic University of America. Through June 16.

Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble

A night of traditional American music and special guests mark the company’s 40th anniversary. At Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.

9

Pride @ SAAM

Brendan Fernandes performs a piece paying tribute to the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting as part of a month-long festival. At Kogod Courtyard.

12

Caracalla Dance Theatre

See both Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” and Ravel’s “Boléro” in “One Thousand and One Nights.” At Wolf Trap, Filene Center.

20

Chamber Dance Project New Works and Preview

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Rondo Ma Non Troppo”and “Prufrock” by Diane Coburn Bruning and Matt Torney make their world debuts. At Sidney Harman Hall.

22

Dance Exchange

The company will perform a mixed repertory program choreographed by Cassie Meador, Keith Thompson, Elizabeth Johnson Levine and Liz Lerman. At Dance Place. Through June 23.

JULY 9

Pilobolus

The modern dance company performs both new and classic pieces. At the Music Center at Strathmore.

11

American Ballet Theatre

The company performs Tchaikovsky’s classic “Swan Lake.” At Wolf Trap, Filene Center. Through July 13.

27

Cunningham Centennial Celebration

The John Scott Dance company travels from Ireland to commemorate 100 years of Merce Cunningham’s modern dance. At Dance Place. Through July 28.