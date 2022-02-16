The corset has become one of their signatures. A model wore a new generation of the piece in homage to their past, the two told The Associated Press backstage before the show.

But back to those dancers. The Blonds invited choreographer and dancer Parris Goebel to perform on the runway, in black leather leggings and matching corset. She was joined by two other dancers as the ponytailed trio snaked across the floor and strutted for the crowd, including Adam Lambert and Cardi B’s sister, influencer Hennessy Carolina, on the front row.

Goebel & Co. pulled out newfangled Razr phones in a nod to show sponsor Motorola, in case one might be wondering who helps pay the bills. They put a few pieces in their spike print up for sale immediately in the see now, buy now vein (at Theblondsny.com ).

The Blonds, who met 22 years ago at the old nightclub The Roxy and have been together ever since, went “macabre and goth and vamp” to end this fashion week, said David, the creative director. They were inspired by some of the films they love, including the superhero horror franchise “Blade,” “Vamp,” “The Matrix” and “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”

“We kind of love all that digital vampirism,” David said. The actual theme, said Phillipe — the designer — is “the vampires meets the Matrix.”

“That’s perfect, in a nutshell,” David agreed.

These vamps and vamps-adjacent love an over-the-thigh heeled boot and gold platforms. Three of them walked encased on tulle, including one in blood red from head to toe.

Phillipe opened the show in little silver head horns, a cape worthy of a modern-day bloodsucker and a catsuit with studded adornment to match. Then things took a more literal turn with a male model in tiny spike undies, a cross across his bare chest and a long shiny cape lined in red.

“I guess it’s a little darker. Usually it’s a little brighter, a little more, I don’t know, fluffier,” Phillipe said of their new wares.

And where are all these vampires and their buddies going?