Actress in a supporting role
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Actor in a supporting role
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best animated feature film
“Toy Story 4”

Best original screenplay
“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won

Best adapted screenplay
“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

Best documentary
“American Factory”

Best cinematography
“1917,” Roger Deakins

Best production design
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best costume design
“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran

Best film editing
“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

Best sound editing
“Ford v Ferrari”

Best sound mixing
“1917”

Best documentary short subject
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

Best animated short film
“Hair Love”

Best live action short film
“The Neighbors’ Window”