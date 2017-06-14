Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), left, and Jeff Duncan (R-Fla.), right, with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in the dugout before the 2013 game. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call)

For more than a century, Democratic and Republican members of Congress have faced off in an annual baseball game. As players, they are — for the most part — out of shape and not particularly good. But man, are they passionate.

“How serious do we take this?” Rep. Dennis A. Ross (R-Fla.) said a few years ago. “We’re up at 5:30 [every] morning practicing for an hour and a half for one game. You won’t see a lot of these guys this serious in their other congressional duties.”

Wednesday, as Republicans finished up their last practice before Thursday’s game, a rifle-wielding man opened fire, wounding at least five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

It was a brutal attack, and people have naturally been wondering: What were all these members of Congress doing practicing baseball out in the open at 7:15 in the morning on a field in Alexandria? The answer: The game is one of the last enjoyable political events in Washington.

It’s unclear whether these Republicans were specifically targeted, but it’s not as if their location was a state secret. They have been practicing on the same field, with little security, for years. (They used to play at another location, but left after a foul ball struck a nearby teacher who had stepped out for a cigarette break.)

John Tener, a Republican congressman from Pennsylvania and former professional baseball player, organized the first contest between the parties in 1909.

“The game was brewing for weeks,” the Boston Daily Globe reported at the time. “And the members of the House were keyed up a high pitch of enthusiasm.”

There were even “deep, dark rumors” that teams would bring “ringers.” Those rumors proved to be unfounded, but foretold a competitiveness that still surrounds the game today.

In 1914, so many members of Congress were on the baseball field that there weren’t enough people around to debate a Civil War cotton-damage bill. House Speaker James Beauchamp “Champ” Clark sent the sergeant at arms to retrieve them from the field.

Over the years, players have played so hard that they’ve destroyed their bodies in the process. In 1909, Edward Vreeland broke his collarbone. In 1994, Mike Oxley shattered his arm. In 2008, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) tore his anterior cruciate ligament on a play at the plate.

In 1958, the game had gotten so physical that Speaker Sam Rayburn of Texas discontinued the rivalry. It was revived in 1962.

The game raises money for charity, sometimes even a lot of money. (This year, David Meyers of Roll Call says, it has already raised more than $600,000.)

“It’s one of the few bipartisan traditions that keeps people working together for a common goal,” he said.

But members readily admit, the game is about more than charity. It’s a chance to live out a childhood fantasy of playing on a major league field (Nationals Park), not to mention a chance for uber-competitive people to maybe notch an unadulterated victory, which has proved difficult in nearly every aspect of congressional life.

Members joke about recruiting candidates who have played collegiate ball and size up their new colleagues when they show up for freshman orientation.

“I was standing in line to get my picture taken for my voting card, and someone comes up to me and said, ‘Can you throw?’ ” Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) said in 2013.

The teams are made up primarily of House members, but there are some notable senators who play as well, including Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). The game doesn’t come close to filling the stadium, but there are always thousands of congressional staffers cheering on their bosses, journalists heckling their sources and one time, in 2015, President Barack Obama showed up and saw Paul strike out.

Murphy, a longtime catcher for the Democrats, said the baseball game builds camaraderie between the two parties and “is one of the things that’s right in this town.”

The winning team gets bragging rights over their colleagues on the other side of the aisle, and the winning coach will bring a trophy onto the floor of the House to celebrate. Democrats have celebrated victory 39 times. Republicans have celebrated 39 times.

As of now, the game is still on — and tomorrow is the chance to break the tie.

Emily Heil contributed to this report.

The Congressional Baseball Game is Thursday night at 7:05 at Nationals Park. For more information, visit congressionalbaseball.org.