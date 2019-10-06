Freeform group improv already challenges when it’s an audio-only recording. Each musician is working both dependently and independently, making their own statement while at the same time responding to others. Add the dimension of watching them work — and then another, of an ever-changing visual projection behind them — and you have information overload.

Frith, for example, would switch from playing his guitar more or less conventionally, with or without effects, to laying it in his lap and applying objects (a paintbrush, a small bowl-gong, a metronome) to its pickups. At one astonishing point, he draped a blanket over the strings and fingered it like a keyboard.

Glenn had a four-piece drum kit, but also a small tambourine, a wooden box, bells, cymbals and shakers; sometimes he sat back from the kit and played them, and sometimes he’d place an object on the kit and play both object and drum.

Santos Silva, too, kept changing her sound. Here she was playing open, there she had a Harmon mute, elsewhere she was slowly dragging the mute in and out as she played. At one point, she removed a valve mid-blow; at another, she pulled out the mouthpiece and blew across its stem; at still another, she did a vocal ululation, Yoko Ono-style, into the horn.

Hoopes was the least metamorphic of the musicians, which isn’t saying much. He often kept the time (either with skeletal comps or fleshed-out funk lines), but sometimes left it to Glenn and went into a pitch-bending tear or eerie, high-pitched blips. Near the end of the performance, he let loose with rumbling power chords.

Pity the poor reviewer who had to take notes during all of this. Finish jotting down what one musician is doing, and they’re on to something else — and so are their bandmates.

Nevertheless, it was mesmerizing. The music could change shape in an instant, but the performers were carefully attuned to those shapes. In one part, Glenn simply pounded his snare with one stick, Frith quickly created an unholy echo effect on his guitar, and Santos Silva and Hoopes generated a heavy-metal roar underneath.

If any one element tied everything together, it was the visuals. Whether mad scribbles across brightly colored backgrounds or film of a winding mountain road in the rain, it gave a cinematic flow to what the musicians did. In the Fred Frith Trio that was neither, Liss took the MVP award.

