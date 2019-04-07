The sounds that emanate from Tanya Tagaq’s mouth are eerie and exotic, but the indigenous Canadian throat singer began her Friday concert in aw-shucks mode. “Hi, everybody!” she greeted the crowd at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage before warning that her music is “kind of weird.” It was also kind of great, and sufficiently transfixing that few listeners accepted the performer’s invitation to leave “if you hate it.”

If Tagaq has a business card, its motto could read “have voice, will travel.” She’s collaborated with Björk — clearly a kindred spirit — as well as Kronos Quartet, Buffy Sainte-Marie and many others. She also enlists multiple guest stars for her solo albums, the most recent of which is 2016’s “Retribution.”

But Friday’s show, part of the center’s admirably bold Direct Current series, featured just Tagaq and multi-instrumentalists Jesse Zubot and Jean Martin. The trio performed a nearly hour-long improvisation whose wordless vocalese was accompanied primarily by violin and percussion, supplemented sparingly by keyboards and electronics. The best thing about improv, the singer said, “is that it’s never going to happen again.”

That’s literally true, although the performance was too fluid to be entirely unprecedented; the three musicians must have followed paths they’ve explored before.

The piece began with fluttering violin drones that suggested beginnings and awakenings. If the music evoked spring, that might have been because Tagaq had just described the end of winter’s 24-hour darkness in her childhood home, “the very, very high Arctic.” The singer then entered with rumbling growls that soon shifted to soprano trills, which were joined by drums.

Tagaq’s style of throat singing is not exactly traditional. In Inuit culture, women vocalize in twos, their faces close together as they engage in call-and-response competition. The Inuit approach also differs from that of performers in Mongolia and adjacent regions of China and Russia, where adepts produce high and low notes simultaneously. Tagaq hit subterranean lows and stratospheric highs in quick succession, but not at the same time.

Dressed in an evening gown in a red-and-black plaid worthy of a lumberjack, Tagaq was both earthy and ethereal. She swung her arms, rolled her hips and hopped and up and down, as if to compel the sounds from her lungs. Electronic reverb was sometimes evident, but the music’s power came from someplace deeper and far more ancient than an effects box.