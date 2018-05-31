

Grey Henson has been nominated for a Tony for his role as Damian in the musical “Mean Girls” on Broadway. (An Rong Xu for The Washington Post)

Something was missing in Washington. Everyone knew it.

Well, actually, a bunch of things needed fixing in Tina Fey’s musical adaptation of “Mean Girls,” her 2004 cult-hit movie, which had its world premiere last fall at the National Theatre. That, after all, is what an out-of-town tryout is all about: getting a show on its feet before a discerning audience so the kinks can be ironed before it goes to Broadway. And perhaps the most glaring omission concerned one of the show’s funniest characters, Damian Hubbard, the sardonic gay sage of North Shore High School, played by the effortlessly glib Grey Henson.

Damian — and Henson — lacked a showstopper.

Assessing that deficiency would become a top priority for the core creative team — lyricist Nell Benjamin, composer Jeff Richmond, book writer Fey and director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw — in the months between the Dec. 3 closing in Washington and the start of preview performances March 12 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre. That period for rethinking would not only yield a boffo new tap number for Henson at the top of Act 2, but also give the creative team a chance to reset other musical numbers and provide the show with more emotional clarity.

Nicholaw has a three-word analysis of all the changes made in the interlude between Washington and New York: “night and day.”

“Mean Girls,” the comic tale of Cady Heron (played by Erika Henningsen), a newcomer to North Shore who becomes an acolyte of the queen bee of the cool kids, Regina George (Taylor Louderman), was indeed a significantly stronger show by April 8, its official Broadway opening night. The good reviews reflected that, no doubt because several new songs gave the musical a more cohesive spine. “We wanted people to feel more for Cady’s character,” Nicholaw says, explaining that her songs were tweaked to allow “the audience to feel the show as Cady is feeling it.”

But no character benefited from the alterations more than Damian. The adjustments were so critical that they just may have propelled Henson from amusing standout to possible prizewinner: When the Tony Award nominations were announced May 1, he was one of three cast members singled out, as the show racked up 12 nominations. It tied with “SpongeBob SquarePants, the Broadway Musical” for most nods, and the two shows will compete for best musical with “Frozen” and “The Band’s Visit” at the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall on June 10.

What is it that distinguishes a strong performance by a featured actor in a musical — the category in which Henson is competing — enough to garner this kind of potentially career-making recognition? It appears that in most cases, one big song that makes both a thrilling sound and a big statement is a must. (This year, Diana Rigg is nominated for best featured actress for the revival of “My Fair Lady,” and although her character, Mrs. Higgins, doesn’t have that seemingly requisite number, she is Diana Rigg.)



Grey Henson as Damian, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis and Erika Henningsen as Cady in “Mean Girls” on Broadway. (Joan Marcus)

So it is that Henson, a 27-year-old native of Macon, Ga., finds himself in a Tony race in only his second role on Broadway, and the first for a part that he originated. In “The Book of Mormon,” Henson was a replacement for Rory O’Malley as Elder McKinley, who as it happens, also had a breakout number, “Turn It Off,” which also earned O’Malley a Tony nomination. (He didn’t win but is now in “Hamilton,” playing King George III.) Nicholaw, who as “Mormon’s” choreographer and co-director cast Henson in the national tour of “Mormon” before the actor spent two years in the Broadway production, says he’s especially proud of him. In a note to Henson celebrating the “Mean Girls” Broadway premiere, Nicholaw says, “I started writing ‘Happy opening night, Grey’ and I started bawling like a baby.”

Damian was a juicy role in the 2004 “Mean Girls” movie, where he was played by comic actor Daniel Franzese — who has tweeted about his pleasure watching Henson succeed him — and in “Mean Girls,” he may be the most entertaining touchstone.

“Damian is way more confident than Grey is,” Henson says as he sips water in the lobby of the venerable Algonquin Hotel near Times Square, probably one of the least likely hangouts for a “Mean Girls” character in all of Manhattan. “He’s so unapologetically himself. He’s way sassier than Grey is, too. My dream night is at home with a cup of tea.”

Henson was tapped to read the part a few years ago at the first exploratory sessions of the musical, when all that existed was a rough draft of Act 1, and Fey and company just wanted to hear what they had. At that point in a musical’s development, there’s no commitment to an actor, but Henson seems to have been the beneficiary of a burst of Damian-esque confidence in this regard. “I knew in my heart,” he says, “that it would be my part.”

Supported by his mother in his desire to perform from an early age, Henson enrolled in dance classes in Macon when he was 3. “He’s dancing all over the house!” his mother, Paige Henson, implored the head of the dance studio. Eventually though, Henson grew out of contention for the ballet world. “I’m 6-foot-3 and built like a linebacker,” he says. A concurrent interest in theater — he was a Lost Boy in “Peter Pan” at age 4 — would take over, leading him to the acting program at Carnegie Mellon University. During his senior year, Henson auditioned for “The Book of Mormon” and, to the envy of fine-arts degree holders everywhere, graduated with a diploma and a job guarantee.



Grey Henson: “My dream night is at home with a cup of tea.” (An Rong Xu for The Washington Post)

Good fortune seems to have followed Henson from “Mormon” to “Mean Girls.” Even in the show’s early days, his impact as Damian was a formidable ingredient. Along with Barrett Wilbert Weed, who plays Janis Sarkisian, also an outsider at North Shore, he had a funny and cleverly staged Act 1 song, “Where Do You Belong?,” about cliques. Still, it was felt that Damian deserved something more.

Not that Henson would have had the nerve to suggest that. “You don’t beg Tina Fey for a number,” he says. “I was never going to ask for more material. Because nobody likes a desperate actor.”

Richmond and Fey, who are married, and Benjamin wanted to sub out “Bossed Up,” a song opening Act 2 to which reaction had been tepid. “Jeff was like, ‘I’m missing a real musical-theater number in Act 2,’ ” Nicholaw recalls. The thoughts turned to the possibility of inserting a big song for Damian there.

“Jeff and Tina said, ‘I’d like to see him do a tap number,’ ” Nicholaw adds. “And tap is my strength.”

“Stop” is the comedy number — complete with a tap sequence — that Benjamin and Richmond came up with. The song is Damian’s admonition to Cady about all the impulsively dumb things teenagers do. (Warnings by other girls are included in the song, too, Henson says, in part because Fey wanted to make sure that the number didn’t come across, in a show with such a feminine sensibility, as boysplaining.)

But it wasn’t just Henson who benefited from “Stop.” The musical itself is better for it, too, Nicholaw says.

“The whole show has gone deeper, and that’s what had to happen,” he says. “People weren’t moved by the show before. To see how much it has grown — and Grey has grown — it’s really joyful.”

Mean Girls, book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw. Tickets: $42.50-$299.50. At the August Wilson Theatre, 245 W. 52nd St., New York. The Tonys will be broadcast June 10 at 8 p.m. on CBS.