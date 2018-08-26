Top 10 films

“Crazy Rich Asians” held on to the top spot at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Crazy Rich Asians (2) 25.0 76.8 2. The Meg (3) 13.0 105.3 3. The Happytime Murders (1) 10.0 10.0 4. Mission: Impossible — Fallout (5) 8.0 193.9 5. Disney’s Christopher Robin (4) 6.3 77.6 6. Mile 22 (2) 6.0 25.2 7. Alpha (2) 5.6 20.2 8. BlacKkKlansman (3) 5.3 32.0 9. A.X.L. (1) 2.9 2.9 10. Slender Man (3) 2.8 25.4

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST