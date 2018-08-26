Top 10 films
“Crazy Rich Asians” held on to the top spot at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Crazy Rich Asians (2)
|25.0
|76.8
|2.
|The Meg (3)
|13.0
|105.3
|3.
|The Happytime Murders (1)
|10.0
|10.0
|4.
|Mission: Impossible — Fallout (5)
|8.0
|193.9
|5.
|Disney’s Christopher Robin (4)
|6.3
|77.6
|6.
|Mile 22 (2)
|6.0
|25.2
|7.
|Alpha (2)
|5.6
|20.2
|8.
|BlacKkKlansman (3)
|5.3
|32.0
|9.
|A.X.L. (1)
|2.9
|2.9
|10.
|Slender Man (3)
|2.8
|25.4
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com