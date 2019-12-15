Top 10 films

“Jumanji: The Next Level” easily crushed the competition to take the top spot. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Jumanji: The Next Level (1) 60.1 60.1
2. Frozen II (4) 19.2 366.5
3. Knives Out (3) 9.3 78.9
4. Richard Jewell (1) 5.0 5.0
5. Black Christmas (1) 4.4 4.4
6. Ford v Ferrari (5) 4.1 98.2
7. Queen & Slim (3) 3.6 33.2
8. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (4) 3.4 49.3
9. Dark Waters (4) 2.0 8.9
10. 21 Bridges (4) 1.2 26.4

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST