Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan in "Jumanji: The Next Level," which in its opening weekend earned more than the next nine movies combined. (Hiram Garcia/Sony Pictures Entertainment)December 15, 2019 at 3:32 PM ESTTop 10 films"Jumanji: The Next Level" easily crushed the competition to take the top spot. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Jumanji: The Next Level (1) 60.1 60.1 2. Frozen II (4) 19.2 366.5 3. Knives Out (3) 9.3 78.9 4. Richard Jewell (1) 5.0 5.0 5. Black Christmas (1) 4.4 4.4 6. Ford v Ferrari (5) 4.1 98.2 7. Queen & Slim (3) 3.6 33.2 8. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (4) 3.4 49.3 9. Dark Waters (4) 2.0 8.9 10. 21 Bridges (4) 1.2 26.4 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST