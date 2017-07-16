Andy Serkis plays the apes’ broodingly charismatic chimpanzee leader Caesar in “War for the Planet of the Apes,” which garnered $56.5 million in its opening weekend. (Twentieth Century Fox)
Top 10 Films

“War for the Planet of the Apes” takes the top spot. The number of weeks open for each release is in parentheses.

Weekend total (in millions of dollars)
1. War for the Planet of the Apes (1) 56.5 56.5
2. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2) 45.2 208.3
3. Despicable Me 3 (3) 18.9 188.0
4. Baby Driver (3) 8.8 73.2
5. The Big Sick (4) 7.6 16.0
6. Wonder Woman (7) 6.9 380.7
7. Wish Upon (1) 5.6 5.6
8. Cars 3 (5) 3.2 140.0
9. Transformers: The Last Knight (4) 2.8 124.9
10. The House (3) 1.8 23.1

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST