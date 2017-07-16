“War for the Planet of the Apes” takes the top spot. The number of weeks open for each release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total (in millions of dollars)
|1.
|War for the Planet of the Apes (1)
|56.5
|56.5
|2.
|Spider-Man: Homecoming (2)
|45.2
|208.3
|3.
|Despicable Me 3 (3)
|18.9
|188.0
|4.
|Baby Driver (3)
|8.8
|73.2
|5.
|The Big Sick (4)
|7.6
|16.0
|6.
|Wonder Woman (7)
|6.9
|380.7
|7.
|Wish Upon (1)
|5.6
|5.6
|8.
|Cars 3 (5)
|3.2
|140.0
|9.
|Transformers: The Last Knight (4)
|2.8
|124.9
|10.
|The House (3)
|1.8
|23.1
Source: boxofficemojo.com