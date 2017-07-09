“Spider-Man: Homecoming” finds the young superhero in training. (Columbia Pictures/SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT)
Top 10 films

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” swings to the top of the box office in its first weekend. The number of weeks open for each release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Spider-Man: Homecoming (1) 117.0 117.0
2. Despicable Me 3 (2) 34.0 149.2
3. Baby Driver (2) 12.8 56.9
4. Wonder Woman (6) 10.1 368.8
5. Transformers: The Last Knight (3) 6.3 118.9
6. Cars 3 (4) 5.6 133.7
7. The House (2) 4.8 18.6
8. The Big Sick (3) 3.7 6.9
9. 47 Meters Down (4) 2.8 38.5
10. The Beguiled (3) 2.1 7.4

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST