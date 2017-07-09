“Spider-Man: Homecoming” swings to the top of the box office in its first weekend. The number of weeks open for each release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Spider-Man: Homecoming (1)
|117.0
|117.0
|2.
|Despicable Me 3 (2)
|34.0
|149.2
|3.
|Baby Driver (2)
|12.8
|56.9
|4.
|Wonder Woman (6)
|10.1
|368.8
|5.
|Transformers: The Last Knight (3)
|6.3
|118.9
|6.
|Cars 3 (4)
|5.6
|133.7
|7.
|The House (2)
|4.8
|18.6
|8.
|The Big Sick (3)
|3.7
|6.9
|9.
|47 Meters Down (4)
|2.8
|38.5
|10.
|The Beguiled (3)
|2.1
|7.4
Source: boxofficemojo.com