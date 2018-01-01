Top 10 films

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” remained at No. 1 for the final weekend of 2017. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (3) 52.4 517.1 2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2) 50.4 169.6 3. Pitch Perfect 3 (2) 16.8 63.3 4. The Greatest Showman (2) 15.6 49.1 5. Ferdinand (3) 11.4 53.6 6. Coco (6) 6.6 178.9 7. All the Money in the World (1) 5.6 12.8 8. Darkest Hour (6) 5.5 18.1 9. Downsizing (2) 4.7 17.2 10. Father Figures (2) 3.8 12.9

Source: boxofficemojo.com THE WASHINGTON POST