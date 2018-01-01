Top 10 films
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” remained at No. 1 for the final weekend of 2017. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi (3)
|52.4
|517.1
|2.
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2)
|50.4
|169.6
|3.
|Pitch Perfect 3 (2)
|16.8
|63.3
|4.
|The Greatest Showman (2)
|15.6
|49.1
|5.
|Ferdinand (3)
|11.4
|53.6
|6.
|Coco (6)
|6.6
|178.9
|7.
|All the Money in the World (1)
|5.6
|12.8
|8.
|Darkest Hour (6)
|5.5
|18.1
|9.
|Downsizing (2)
|4.7
|17.2
|10.
|Father Figures (2)
|3.8
|12.9
