“Good Boys” is the first R-rated film to open at the top spot in three years. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Good Boys (1)
|21.0
|21.0
|2.
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (3)
|14.1
|133.7
|3.
|The Lion King (5)
|11.9
|496.1
|4.
|The Angry Birds Movie 2 (1)
|10.5
|16.2
|5.
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2)
|10.1
|40.2
|6.
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged (1)
|9.0
|9.0
|7.
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2)
|8.5
|33.9
|8.
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (4)
|7.6
|114.3
|9.
|Blinded By the Light (1)
|4.5
|4.5
|10.
|The Art of Racing in the Rain (2)
|4.4
|16.9
Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST