From left, Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams in “Good Boys,” which led the weekend box office. (Ed Araquel/Universal Pictures)

“Good Boys” is the first R-rated film to open at the top spot in three years. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Good Boys (1) 21.0 21.0
2. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (3) 14.1 133.7
3. The Lion King (5) 11.9 496.1
4. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (1) 10.5 16.2
5. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2) 10.1 40.2
6. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (1) 9.0 9.0
7. Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2) 8.5 33.9
8. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (4) 7.6 114.3
9. Blinded By the Light (1) 4.5 4.5
10. The Art of Racing in the Rain (2) 4.4 16.9

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST