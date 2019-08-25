“Angel Has Fallen” won during a quiet weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Angel Has Fallen (1) 21.3 21.3
2. Good Boys (2) 11.8 42.1
3. Overcomer (1) 8.2 8.2
4. The Lion King (6) 8.2 510.6
5. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (4) 8.1 147.7
6. Ready or Not (1) 7.6 10.6
7. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2) 6.4 27.1
8. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (3) 6.0 50.5
9. Dora and the Lost City of Gold (3) 5.2 43.1
10. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (5) 5.0 123.2

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST