“Angel Has Fallen” won during a quiet weekend at the box office. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Angel Has Fallen (1)
|21.3
|21.3
|2.
|Good Boys (2)
|11.8
|42.1
|3.
|Overcomer (1)
|8.2
|8.2
|4.
|The Lion King (6)
|8.2
|510.6
|5.
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (4)
|8.1
|147.7
|6.
|Ready or Not (1)
|7.6
|10.6
|7.
|The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2)
|6.4
|27.1
|8.
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (3)
|6.0
|50.5
|9.
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold (3)
|5.2
|43.1
|10.
|Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (5)
|5.0
|123.2
Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST