“Angel Has Fallen” soared to the top of a quiet holiday weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Angel Has Fallen (2)
|14.8
|43.9
|2.
|Good Boys (3)
|12.1
|59.1
|3.
|The Lion King (7)
|9.3
|523.5
|4.
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (5)
|8.2
|159.0
|5.
|Overcomer (2)
|7.8
|19.3
|6.
|Ready or Not (2)
|7.0
|21.5
|7.
|Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (4)
|6.3
|58.9
|8.
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold (4)
|5.7
|51.2
|9.
|The Angry Birds Movie 2 (3)
|5.6
|35.4
|10.
|Spider-Man: Far From Home (9)
|5.5
|386.0
Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST