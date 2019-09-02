Gerard Butler, left, and Morgan Freeman in “Angel Has Fallen.” (Jack English/Lionsgate/AP)

“Angel Has Fallen” soared to the top of a quiet holiday weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Angel Has Fallen (2) 14.8 43.9
2. Good Boys (3) 12.1 59.1
3. The Lion King (7) 9.3 523.5
4. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (5) 8.2 159.0
5. Overcomer (2) 7.8 19.3
6. Ready or Not (2) 7.0 21.5
7. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (4) 6.3 58.9
8. Dora and the Lost City of Gold (4) 5.7 51.2
9. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (3) 5.6 35.4
10. Spider-Man: Far From Home (9) 5.5 386.0

Source: www.boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST