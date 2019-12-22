Daisy Ridley as Rey in “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker,” which vanquished the box-office competition. (Lucasfilm Ltd.)December 22, 2019 at 3:28 PM ESTTop 10 films“Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” easily took the top spot in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (1) 175.5 175.5 2. Jumanji: The Next Level (2) 26.1 101.9 3. Frozen II: (5) 12.3 386.5 4. Cats (1) 6.5 6.5 5. Knives Out (4) 6.1 89.6 6. Bombshell (2) 5.1 5.5 7. Richard Jewell (2) 2.6 9.5 8. Queen & Slim (4) 1.9 36.6 9. Black Christmas (2) 1.8 7.2 10. Ford v Ferrari (6) 1.8 102.0 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POSTADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy