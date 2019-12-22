Top 10 films

“Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” easily took the top spot in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (1) 175.5 175.5
2. Jumanji: The Next Level (2) 26.1 101.9
3. Frozen II: (5) 12.3 386.5
4. Cats (1) 6.5 6.5
5. Knives Out (4) 6.1 89.6
6. Bombshell (2) 5.1 5.5
7. Richard Jewell (2) 2.6 9.5
8. Queen & Slim (4) 1.9 36.6
9. Black Christmas (2) 1.8 7.2
10. Ford v Ferrari (6) 1.8 102.0

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST