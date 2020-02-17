”Sonic the Hedgehog” left its box-office competitors in the dust. (Paramount Pictures and Sega of America)February 17, 2020 at 3:18 PM ESTTop 10 films“Sonic the Hedgehog” debuted at the top of the chart for the three-day weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Sonic the Hedgehog (1) 70.0 70.0 2. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (2) 19.9 62.0 3. Fantasy Island (1) 14.0 14.0 4. The Photograph (1) 13.3 13.3 5. Bad Boys for Life (5) 13.0 183.0 6. 1917 (8) 9.4 145.7 7. Jumanji: The Next Level (10) 6.7 306.8 8. Parasite (19) 6.8 44.5 9. Dolittle (5) 5.9 71.4 10. Downhill (1) 5.1 5.1 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy