Top 10 films

“Sonic the Hedgehog” debuted at the top of the chart for the three-day weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Sonic the Hedgehog (1) 70.0 70.0
2. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (2) 19.9 62.0
3. Fantasy Island (1) 14.0 14.0
4. The Photograph (1) 13.3 13.3
5. Bad Boys for Life (5) 13.0 183.0
6. 1917 (8) 9.4 145.7
7. Jumanji: The Next Level (10) 6.7 306.8
8. Parasite (19) 6.8 44.5
9. Dolittle (5) 5.9 71.4
10. Downhill (1) 5.1 5.1

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST