February 23, 2020 at 2:52 PM ESTTop 10 films"Sonic the Hedgehog" held steady in the top spot for the second weekend in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Sonic the Hedgehog (2) 26.3 106.6 2. The Call of the Wild (1) 24.8 24.8 3. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (3) 7.0 72.5 4. Brahms: The Boy II (1) 5.9 5.9 5. Bad Boys for Life (6) 5.9 191.2 6. 1917 (9) 4.4 152.0 7. Fantasy Island (2) 4.2 20.2 8. Parasite (20) 3.1 49.0 9. Jumanji: The Next Level (11) 3.0 311.0 10. The Photograph (2) 2.8 17.6 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST