From left, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya in "Birds of Prey," which led the weekend box office. (Claudette Barius/Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics)February 9, 2020 at 4:40 PM ESTTop 10 films"Birds of Prey" perched at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Birds of Prey (1) 33.3 33.3 2. Bad Boys for Life (4) 12.0 166.3 3. 1917 (7) 9.0 132.5 4. Dolittle (4) 6.7 64.0 5. Jumanji: The Next Level (9) 5.5 298.5 6. The Gentleman (3) 4.2 26.9 7. Gretel & Hansel (2) 3.5 11.5 8. Knives Out (11) 2.4 158.9 9. Little Women (7) 2.3 102.7 10. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (8) 2.2 510.5 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST