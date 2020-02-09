Top 10 films

“Birds of Prey” perched at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Birds of Prey (1) 33.3 33.3
2. Bad Boys for Life (4) 12.0 166.3
3. 1917 (7) 9.0 132.5
4. Dolittle (4) 6.7 64.0
5. Jumanji: The Next Level (9) 5.5 298.5
6. The Gentleman (3) 4.2 26.9
7. Gretel & Hansel (2) 3.5 11.5
8. Knives Out (11) 2.4 158.9
9. Little Women (7) 2.3 102.7
10. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (8) 2.2 510.5

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST