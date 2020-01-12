Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay) in “1917,” which topped the weekend box office. (François Duhamel/Universal Pictures)January 12, 2020 at 2:14 PM ESTTop 10 films“1917” soared to the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. 1917 (3) 36.5 39.2 2. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (4) 15.1 478.2 3. Jumanji: The Next Level (5) 14.0 257.1 4. Like a Boss (1) 10.0 10.0 5. Just Mercy (3) 10.0 10.4 6. Little Women (3) 7.7 74.0 7. Underwater (1) 7.0 7.0 8. Frozen II (8) 5.8 459.4 9. Knives Out (7) 5.7 139.6 10. Spies in Disguise (3) 5.1 54.6 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POSTcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy