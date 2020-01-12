Top 10 films

“1917” soared to the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. 1917 (3) 36.5 39.2
2. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (4) 15.1 478.2
3. Jumanji: The Next Level (5) 14.0 257.1
4. Like a Boss (1) 10.0 10.0
5. Just Mercy (3) 10.0 10.4
6. Little Women (3) 7.7 74.0
7. Underwater (1) 7.0 7.0
8. Frozen II (8) 5.8 459.4
9. Knives Out (7) 5.7 139.6
10. Spies in Disguise (3) 5.1 54.6

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST