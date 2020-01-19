Will Smith stars in “Bad Boys for Life,” the weekend box-office leader. (Kyle Kaplan/Columbia Pictures)January 19, 2020 at 2:34 PM ESTTop 10 films“Bad Boys for Life” made a strong debut at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Bad Boys for Life (1) 59.2 59.2 2. Dolittle (1) 22.5 22.5 3. 1917 (4) 22.1 76.8 4. Jumanji: The Next Level (6) 9.6 270.5 5. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (5) 8.4 492.0 6. Just Mercy (4) 6.0 19.6 7. Little Women (4) 5.9 84.4 8. Knives Out (8) 4.3 146.0 9. Like a Boss (2) 3.8 16.9 10. Frozen II (9) 3.7 464.9 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POSTcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy