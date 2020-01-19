Top 10 films

“Bad Boys for Life” made a strong debut at the top of the chart. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Bad Boys for Life (1) 59.2 59.2
2. Dolittle (1) 22.5 22.5
3. 1917 (4) 22.1 76.8
4. Jumanji: The Next Level (6) 9.6 270.5
5. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (5) 8.4 492.0
6. Just Mercy (4) 6.0 19.6
7. Little Women (4) 5.9 84.4
8. Knives Out (8) 4.3 146.0
9. Like a Boss (2) 3.8 16.9
10. Frozen II (9) 3.7 464.9

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST