Will Smith stars as Mike Lowrey in "Bad Boys for Life," the weekend box-office leader. (Kyle Kaplan/Columbia Pictures)January 26, 2020 at 3:02 PM ESTTop 10 films"Bad Boys for Life" held onto the top spot for its second week. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Bad Boys for Life (2) 34.0 120.6 2. 1917 (5) 15.8 103.9 3. Dolittle (2) 12.5 44.7 4. The Gentleman (1) 11.0 11.0 5. Jumanji: The Next Level (7) 7.9 283.4 6. The Turning (1) 7.3 7.3 7. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (6) 5.2 501.6 8. Little Women (5) 4.7 93.7 9. Just Mercy (5) 4.1 27.1 10. Knives Out (9) 3.7 151.9 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST