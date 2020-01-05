Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) in “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker,” which has soared past the box-office competition for three weeks in a row. (Lucasfilm Ltd.)January 5, 2020 at 3:22 PM ESTTop 10 films“Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” stayed on top for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses. Weekend total in millions of dollars 1. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (3) 33.7 450.8 2. Jumanji: The Next Level (4) 26.5 236.2 3. Little Women (2) 13.6 60.0 4. The Grudge (1) 11.3 11.3 5. Frozen II (7) 11.3 449.9 6. Spies in Disguise (2) 10.1 46.7 7. Knives Out (6) 9.0 130.3 8. Uncut Gems (4) 7.5 36.8 9. Bombshell (4) 4.1 24.6 10. Cats (3) 2.6 24.7 Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POSTADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy