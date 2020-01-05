Top 10 films

“Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” stayed on top for the third week in a row. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (3) 33.7 450.8
2. Jumanji: The Next Level (4) 26.5 236.2
3. Little Women (2) 13.6 60.0
4. The Grudge (1) 11.3 11.3
5. Frozen II (7) 11.3 449.9
6. Spies in Disguise (2) 10.1 46.7
7. Knives Out (6) 9.0 130.3
8. Uncut Gems (4) 7.5 36.8
9. Bombshell (4) 4.1 24.6
10. Cats (3) 2.6 24.7

Source: boxofficemojo.com, THE WASHINGTON POST