Jake Gyllenhaal, left, and Tom Holland in the latest “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” (Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Top 10 films

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” easily conquered the box office in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.

Weekend total
in millions of dollars
1. Spider-Man: Far From Home (1) 93.6 185.1
2. Toy Story 4 (3) 34.3 306.6
3. Yesterday (2) 10.8 36.9
4. Annabelle Comes Home (2) 9.8 50.2
5. Aladdin (7) 7.6 320.8
6. Midsommar (1) 6.6 10.9
7. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (5) 4.8 140.7
8. Men in Black International (4) 3.6 72.0
9. Avengers: Endgame (11) 3.1 847.9
10. Rocketman (6) 2.8 89.2

Source: boxofficemojo.comTHE WASHINGTON POST