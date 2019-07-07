Top 10 films
“Spider-Man: Far From Home” easily conquered the box office in its opening weekend. The number of weeks in release is in parentheses.
|Weekend
|total
|in millions of dollars
|1.
|Spider-Man: Far From Home (1)
|93.6
|185.1
|2.
|Toy Story 4 (3)
|34.3
|306.6
|3.
|Yesterday (2)
|10.8
|36.9
|4.
|Annabelle Comes Home (2)
|9.8
|50.2
|5.
|Aladdin (7)
|7.6
|320.8
|6.
|Midsommar (1)
|6.6
|10.9
|7.
|The Secret Life of Pets 2 (5)
|4.8
|140.7
|8.
|Men in Black International (4)
|3.6
|72.0
|9.
|Avengers: Endgame (11)
|3.1
|847.9
|10.
|Rocketman (6)
|2.8
|89.2
Source: boxofficemojo.com